A Guide To Nick Cannon's Children As He Welcomes Twin Boys With Abby De La Rosa

The American artist Nick Cannon got married to singer Mariah Carey in 2008 and the couple separated and filed for divorce in December 2014. Their divorce was finalized in 2016 and the duo co-parent 9-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe. Most recently, Nick welcomed twin boys and it is known that the actor is a father of six cute kids in all and is also expecting his seventh soon. Here’s a guide to Nick Cannon's family.

A look at Nick Cannon's children

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twin boys, Zion and Zillion on June 14, 2021. On June 17, 2021, Rosa announced the happy news by sharing a video of herself in a hospital bed cradling the newborns. She captioned her post by writing, “JUNE 14TH, 2021. Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon #Myworld #twinboys.” The news of her pregnancy was announced by the couple on April 11, 2021.

In addition to this, Nick Cannon has a 4-year-old son named Golden (born in 2017) with model Brittany Bell. Brittany also gave birth to Cannon's daughter, Powerful Queen Cannon in December 2020. They announced the news during the Christmas of 2020 when Brittany shared a picture of the family and wrote, “The best gift ever we have been surprised with... A GIRL!!!!! Powerful Queen Cannon came this week perfect timing for Christmas. So much more to share. All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but POWERFUL. Merry Christmas!!!! THANK YOU GOD.”

Nick and Mariah Carey co-parent Moroccan and Monroe, and the family is very attached. Mariah had a miscarriage before she became a mother to Moroccan and Monroe, as reported by People. She wasn’t also ready to tell anyone when she went through this heartbreaking moment. Take a look at Nick and Mariah’s family picture below.

Now, Nick Cannon could soon be welcoming a third child in 2021 along with model Alyssa Scott. It is reported that they will be welcoming a son named Zen S. Cannon, Scott seemingly confirmed in an Instagram post. Alyssa shared a nude maternity photo on Instagram last week and captioned the picture with the name of her baby boy, which has been deleted now. She did not outright confirm that Nick was the father, but teased fans with suggestive messages.

(IMAGE: NICK CANNON'S INSTAGRAM)

