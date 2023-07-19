A Haunting In Venice Trailer: Hercule Poirot Returns To Solve Another Murder Mystery

The makers of A Haunting in Venice released the trailer of the film on Wednesday. The star cast of the movie includes Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey, Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan and more. It will also see the return of Kenneth Branagh as famed detective Hercule Poirot.

2 things you need to know

A Haunting in Venice is helmed by Oscar winner director Kenneth Branagh, who is also the lead actor of the film.

The film is based on the Agatha Christie novel Hallowe'en Party.

A Haunting in Venice trailer hints at supernatural element

A Haunting in Venice is set in eerie Venice, post-World War II. Poirot, who is now retired and exiled in the most gorgeous city in the world, grudgingly goes to a séance held in a dilapidated palazzo. The detective is drawn into a dark, secretive society when one of the guests is murdered.

The trailer of the film opens with Tina Fey's character discussing psychics with Poirot. The detective is cautious as he ultimately decides to assist in exposing a psychic (Michelle Yeoh). Even after various supernatural elements come into play, Poirot is more focused on the human side of the murder and refuses to believe the murder might be the work of something unnatural.

That is, until he experiences something paranormal. The trailer for a new Poirot case that leans more towards horror and is accompanied by haunting music, scary youngsters who aren't actually there, a vast but enclosed area swimming in darkness, and other ominous elements.

What is the release date of A Haunting in Venice?

Branaugh's has previously headline other two Poirot reboots including Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile. A Haunting in Venice’s screenplay is written by Michael Green and it is produced by Judy Hofflund. The film will release in theatres on September 15.