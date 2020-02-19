The Debate
'Little Women': Netizens Turn Emotional Scene From The Film Into Hilarious Memes

Hollywood News

One of the most emotional scenes from Little Women has become a hilarious meme on the internet. The scene has Saoirse Ronan and Timothee Chalamet's character

'Little Women's' heart-wrenching scene becomes hilarious meme

One of the most emotional scenes from Greta Gerwig helmed Little Women has become a hilarious meme on the internet. The emotional scene has Saoirse Ronan's Jo March reject Timothee Chalamet's Laurie's passionate marriage proposal. The scene showed Ronan's character continuously say "I can't" in response to the proposal

Heart-wrenching scene turns into hilarious memes

The heart-wrenching scene has since then been converted into a series of hilarious memes that show Ronan's I can't dialogue in accordance with funny questions and statements.

 

 

 

Little Women

The story of Little Women traces the lives of the four March sisters in New England in 1860s after the conclusion of the American Civil War. The aspirations of the sisters, one wanting to be a writer, the other dreaming of becoming a painter and their love stories in the society which mainly gives focus on the marriage of a woman more than anything else forms the basic plot.

