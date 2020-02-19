'Little Women': Netizens Turn Emotional Scene From The Film Into Hilarious Memes

One of the most emotional scenes from Greta Gerwig helmed Little Women has become a hilarious meme on the internet. The emotional scene has Saoirse Ronan's Jo March reject Timothee Chalamet's Laurie's passionate marriage proposal. The scene showed Ronan's character continuously say "I can't" in response to the proposal

Heart-wrenching scene turns into hilarious memes

The heart-wrenching scene has since then been converted into a series of hilarious memes that show Ronan's I can't dialogue in accordance with funny questions and statements.

me when someone suggests i simply take coffee cups out of my car when i’m done drinking them instead of letting my car become a giant trash can



pic.twitter.com/eQJ8iHKPoe — Dana Donnelly (@danadonly) February 17, 2020

Me in 2013 to my mom after she suggested finding a job on LinkedIn pic.twitter.com/vijNp1AW3H — Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) February 17, 2020

When someone tells me to stop liking memes with this Little Women video since I hated the movie. pic.twitter.com/pAtxjcS9VZ — Ashley T. (@ALTibbits) February 17, 2020

When the Academy goes to nominate a female directorpic.twitter.com/3A9sgVrruI — Ian Sandwell (@ian_sandwell) February 18, 2020

Comments: stop calling it Baby Yoda. It’s The Child.



Us: pic.twitter.com/ZvZlgnvPpH — Nerdist (@nerdist) February 17, 2020

martin scorsese attempting to make a film without de niro or dicaprio pic.twitter.com/RBiVVdT4vG — gina (@eyesvvideshut) February 16, 2020

me trying to think of other adverbs besides “literally” pic.twitter.com/81jUWsMm8U — bella (@cerseironan) February 17, 2020

When people ask me to write a song without the lyric “She said...”

pic.twitter.com/gB05mJAPPL — Ḿå℟₭ (@markhoppus) February 17, 2020

“Why don’t you just delete twitter?” pic.twitter.com/gIBaRMn7I7 — Dave Jorgenson 🥛 (@davejorgenson) February 17, 2020

Trying to go to bed at a reasonable time instead of tweetingpic.twitter.com/UXGKbVOG6J — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) February 17, 2020

Amy Adams when we keep yelling at her to win her Oscar pic.twitter.com/jbFmIzONsM — noah (@homoah) February 18, 2020

Miyazaki attempting to retirepic.twitter.com/1t7Jpx8eqG — Ghibliotheque - A Podcast About Studio Ghibli (@ghibliotheque) February 18, 2020

Little Women

The story of Little Women traces the lives of the four March sisters in New England in 1860s after the conclusion of the American Civil War. The aspirations of the sisters, one wanting to be a writer, the other dreaming of becoming a painter and their love stories in the society which mainly gives focus on the marriage of a woman more than anything else forms the basic plot.

This Christmas, own your story. 🖊 Watch the new #LittleWomenMovie trailer now. pic.twitter.com/Nm2x2uqyou — Little Women (@LittleWomen) August 13, 2019

