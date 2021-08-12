A Journal For Jordan: Denzel Washington's Film Starring Michael B Jordan First Trailer Out

Michael Jordan's, A Journal For Jordan's first teaser is finally out, and we're so excited! The upcoming project which is helmed by matinée idol Denzel Washington is slated to release by the end of this year and stars Jordan in the lead role. Here's all we know about the film -

A Journal for Jordan is scheduled for a theatrical release by Sony Pictures releasing on December 10, 2021

First trailer of A Journal For Jordan finally out

The first trailer for the Denzel Washington-Helmed Romantic Drama, A Journal For Jordan, is finally out. The emotional trailer which features Michael Jordan at one point reading the journal he left for his infant son that says, "Love is a choice, Jordan. And real love means you have to sacrifice.". A Journal For Jordan cast also includes Chanté Adams, who makes her debut with the romantic drama.

A Journal For Jordan is based on a true story, which follows the story of Sgt. Charles Monroe King, played by Michael Jordan. King was an American soldier, who was deployed to Iraq and began keeping a journal filled with love and advice for his infant son, Jordan until he was killed in action.

The film is based on A Journal for Jordan: A Story of Love and Honor, the 2008 memoir by Dana Canedy, King’s fiancée and Jordan’s mother. Jalon Christian also stars in the upcoming film. Denzel Washington's film will be taken from a screenplay written by Oscar-winning writer Virgil Williams

Denzel Washington and Michael B. Jordan serve as producers for the film, alongside Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch. Executive producers for the film include, Molly Allen, David Bloomfield, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth and Richard McConnell.

Michael Jordan on working with Denzel Washington for A Journal For Jordan

While speaking to USA Today on August 11, Michael Jordan spoke about how honoured he felt that Academy Award-winning matinee idol and director, Denzel Washington, wanted to work with him. He said:

Everybody wants to work with him, and he's a very selective guy. So the fact that he wanted to work with me was a huge deal for me.

Speaking about his role in the romantic-drama, Jordan mentioned how he considers himself a "romantic", adding "I like love." The actor also explained saying, "I've had an amazing example of what love looks like growing up.".

IMAGE - AP

