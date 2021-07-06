'A Letter From A Mamma': Gigi Hadid Writes An Open Letter To The Press About Daughter Khai

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has written an open letter to paparazzi, publications and fan accounts regarding the privacy of her daughter Khai's photos. In the letter, Zayn Malik's girlfriend requested the media to blur out her daughter's photo from images captured in public. Zayn and Gigi are parents to baby girl Khai Hadid Malik who announced her birth on September 23, 2020.

In the letter, titled 'A letter from a Mamma', the 26-year-old model turned mom states

"As our baby grows up we have to realize that we can't protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller. She loves seeing the world!" Although she gets a lot of that out near the farm, she also gets to experience other places - a true blessing. On our most recent visits to New York, she has started to want her sun shade lifted up (something she is used to at home) and helps herself to it! She doesn't understand why she's covered in the city, or what I've wanted to protect her from. I also want her to see the most amazing city in the world + the beautiful and diverse people that walk down the streets of NYC ... that is, without the stress of the media circus that comes with parents who are public figures.

A letter from a Mamma 💜 pic.twitter.com/Ly7zqxFXro — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) July 6, 2021

The letter further mentions how Gigi and Zayn have intentionally hidden their daughter's photos on their social media accounts and would urge the members of the press to do the same as 'it would mean the world to us'. She added how she wants the best for her baby and urged for the protection of minors in media, even if they belong to a public family.

Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen," Hadid wrote. "It would mean the world to us, as we take our daughter to see and explore NYC and the world, if you would PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE blur her face out of the images, if and when she is caught on camera. I know it’s an extra effort- but as a new mom, I just want the best for my baby, as all parents do… and I hope this can continue the conversation to protect minors in the media, even if they come from a public family.

In the end, she thanked the paparazzi who have been respectful and maintained a dignified distance since her first trip to NYC with Khai. She signed off by mentioning the overwhelming situation that a child is put through under these circumstances which can be overwhelming. Her parting words were 'With love, G'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.