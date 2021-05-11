A Look At Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Relationship Timeline

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were the power couple back in the early 2000s before both the stars ended up going their separate ways. Since then, the actors have had different partners over the years. Ben Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner and the duo has three kids together, the duo separated in 2018. Most recently, Jennifer Lopez called off her engagement with Alex Rodriguez. As per many pictures that are going viral online, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were recently spotted together just a few days after her break up. The duo sparked reconciliation rumours but the stars are yet to confirm anything.

A look back at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship

The couple was engaged back in 2002 and was almost about to get married but called off their wedding and separated in 2004. Here is a timeline of their relationship.

How it all started

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez first met in 2002 on the sets of the romantic comedy Gigli, while Lopez was still married to her second husband, dancer Cris Judd. Even though the movie performed terribly at the box office, Affleck and Lopez sparked dating rumours. The pair soon went public with their relationship shortly after Lopez's divorce from Judd.

High media coverage and engagement

Affleck and Lopez soon embarked on a high-profile relationship between 2002-2004 that attracted extensive media coverage. The couple was nicknamed "Bennifer," the combination of Affleck's and Lopez's first names that started the trend of couple names. Jennifer Lopez confirmed her engagement to Affleck in November 2002 during an interview with Diane Sawyer. The singer proudly showed off her pink engagement ring, which she then called "the most magnificent thing I've ever seen." The duo were all set to tie the knot in 2003 but released a joint statement announcing that they had postponed their nuptials. Ultimately the couple called off their engagement in 2004.

Other partners

After their separation, Jennifer Lopez married singer Marc Anthony in 2004. The couple welcomed twins Max and Emme in 2008 and separated in 2014. Ben Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner and has three kids with her. The couple separated in 2015 and their divorce was finalised in 2018.

