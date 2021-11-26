A Look At MCU Sidekicks Set To Take The Lead In Phase Four Shows And Movies

Avengers Endgame marked the end of MCU's Infinity Saga (the culmination of Phase one, two and three) and several sidekicks from the previous MCU phases are all set to take the lead in Phase four. God of Mischief, Loki, who was first introduced as a villain and Thor's sidekick has now grown into an important part of the Universe and also got his own show which will be returning for season two. In the same way, Sam Wilson/Falcon is all set to take on the mantle and be the next Captain America. Here are some MCU sidekicks that are all set to take the lead in MCU's Phase Four's shows and movies.

1. Sam Wilson/Falcon- Anthony Mackie

Earlier this year, Marvel Studios confirmed that Captain America 4 was in the works and Anthony Mackie would be leading the movie. At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Captain America was seen passing on his mantle to Sam. The follow-up show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showed Sam reluctant to take on mantle given to him by Steve Rogers.

2. Yelena Belova/Black Widow- Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova made her debut through the movie Black Widow that bid adieu to Natasha Romanoff. Yelena was introduced as Natasha's sister who grew up with her while they were trained to be assassins. The post-credit scene Black Widow hinted at a potential clash between Hawkeye and Yelena, also Florence Pugh is confirmed to reprise her role in the mini-series Hawkeye. Yelena Belova will be carrying forward Natasha's legacy as the next Black Widow.

3. Loki- Tom Hiddleston

Loki played by Tom Hiddleston was first introduced as superhero Thor's younger brother and villain, the character slowly began to be portrayed as an anti-hero. Loki miniseries was released under Phase Four and introduced an important story arc of the multiverse that will be followed in other MCU movies. The show received positive reviews, with praise for the performances, musical score, and visuals and was renewed for a second season.

4. James Rhodes/War Machine - Don Cheadle

Don Cheadle's James Rhodes/War Machin was initially a supporting character in the Iron Man movies, but the recent movies saw him become an integral part of Avengers. Cheadle is all set to reprise his role as James Rhodes/War Machine in the upcoming mini-series Armor Wars. The plot of the show follows James Rhodes as he must confront Tony Starks's greatest fear as Stark's technology falls in the wrong hands.

5. Valkyrie- Tessa Thompson

The Avengers: Endgame saw Thor giving up his title as the ruler of Asgard and giving it to Valkyrie played by Tessa Thompson. The upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder will feature Valkyrie as the new ruler of New Asgard which will be released under Phase Four.

