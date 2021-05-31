A Look At The List Of 'Tarzan In Manhattan' Actor Joe Lara's Other Popular Movies

William Joseph Lara, popularly known as Joe Lara passed away on May 29, 2021. He was prominently known for his role as Tarzan in the movie Tarzan in Manhattan. The actor had also worked in other science-fiction and crime drama films before retiring in 2002 to pursue a career in country music. Here's a look at a bunch of Joe Lara's movies other than the popular Tarzan series.

A look at Joe Lara's movies

Sunset Heat (1992)

Joe Lara played a supporting character named Todd in Sunset Heat. The movie is a thriller film starring Michael Paré in the lead role, alongside Adam Ant and Dennis Hopper in prominent roles. Eric Wright (played by Paré) is made to search for the money that Danny Rollins (Adam Ant) stole from drug dealer Carl Madson (played by Dennis Hopper) and hid it somewhere without telling the location to anyone.

American Cyborg: Steel Warrior (1993)

Joe Lara appeared in the lead role as Austin, a mercenary who is actually a cyborg. He vows to protect Mary (played by Nicole Hansen) the only woman in the futuristic world who is able to give life to a fetus. The events of the film take place in the future after World War III. John Ryan plays the role of an android assassin who is tasked with killing Mary.

Lima: Breaking the Silence (1999)

Joe Lara played the main lead in this crime drama film. The movie is written and also directed by Menahem Golan, an Israeli producer and director. It is based on the Japanese embassy hostage crisis that happened in 1996. Billy Drago, Christopher Atkins, Bentley Mitchum, and Julie St. Claire also appeared in prominent roles in the film.

Very Mean Men (2000)

Very Mean Men is a crime-comedy film directed by Toni Vitale. The movie starred Matthew Modine, Ben Gazzara, Martin Landau, Scott Baio in prominent roles. Joe Lara played a supporting role as Detective Miller. Matthew Modine plays the role of a bartender who adds his own spins and comic twists to a story about a feud between two mafia families. The movie won the New American Cinema Award for Best Editing at the Seattle International Film Festival in 2000.

Unfortunately, the actor turned singer died on May 29, 2021, after a fatal plane crash in Tennessee. His wife Gwen Shamblin, his son-in-law and three members of Lara's church were also aboard the fateful plane. All people aboard the plane, including the plane's pilot, are presumed dead.

