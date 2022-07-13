‘A Marriage On Trial’ Documentary To Delve Into Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Defamation Case

Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard were recently in the midst of a high-profile legal battle, which went on for months and became the talk of the town. The jury then announced a verdict in favour of Depp and the actor has been trying to move on with his life ever since. A recent report by ET Canada has now stated that a new documentary featuring the impact of social media on the perception of the case on the masses is on the cards.

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case documentary

The NBC News documentary has been titled A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and Truth in the Age of Social Media and will release on Wednesday. The documentary will focus on how the trial impacted the content that netizens consumed on social media, especially on TikTok.

It will also analyse the key points of the trial that have been missed owing to the fact that social media became the primary news source. It was a deep dive into how the defamation trial become a 'TikTok trial' and what this means for future victims of domestic violence.

The documentary will include exclusive interviews with Amber Heard's attorney Elaine Bredehoft, an American University law professor, National Coalition Against Domestic Violence CEO Ruth Glenn and many others. As per ET Canada, the description of the documentary read

"The Depp v. Heard defamation trial evoked two distinct reactions – those who couldn’t get enough and those who received more than they wanted. The new deep-dive documentary explores why the trial overwhelmed social media, specifically TikTok, and what viewers missed if social media coverage was their only news source. In the wake of a verdict that surprised legal experts, NBC News examines how the trial evolved into the TikTok trial and what the verdict means for future domestic abuse cases"

More about the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case

The verdict announced favouring Depp awarded the Pirates of the Caribbean actor $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. It declared that he was defamed by his ex-wife Heard in an article she wrote in the Washington Post about domestic violence. The verdict also awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages.

Image: AP