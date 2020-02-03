'A Quiet Place': The Best Scenes From The Movie That Are Definitely Worth A Mention

The movie, A Quiet Place stars Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Noah Jupe, and Millicent Simmonds. The storyline follows two parents who are hell-bent on doing whatever it takes to keep their kids safe in a world full of creatures chasing every sound that they can hear. The family is forced to live in silence in order to survive, in fear of being hunted by sound-sensitive creatures.

The movie was a perfect blend of sound and movement that lead to several scary effects. Have a look at the 3 best scenes from the movie.

When the mother steps on a nail

This scene has a wonderful lead-up. Anna finds out that her water broke earlier than expected when she was alone at home. Anna runs down to the basement to sends her husband a light signal to see an emergency.

But as she runs down the stairs to the cellar, she steps on a nail, which leads to breaking a small frame she had in her hand. Her increasing contractions and the foot pain makes her scream intensely. Her acting in this scene was very intense and realistic.

The daughter in the cornfields

The sound and the intensity of this scene makes our heart race faster. The daughter, Regan, walks through cornfields without any knowledge about what is around. As she walks along the cornfields, she sees a light from a flashlight and stops to investigate. This scene creates an intense fear in people’s minds.

When the underground cellar starts to flood

After she gives birth to her new child, one day Anna wakes up and sees the underground cellar being flooded and she notices the child is out of her reach. Anna gets into the water to grab her child despite the fact that the creature could swim anywhere below.

Anna does everything, even when there is imminent danger. The scene perfectly demonstrates the love between a parent and child.

