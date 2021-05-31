'A Quiet Place 2' Makes A Promising Start At Box Office On The Opening Weekend

A Quiet Place 2 has been one of the most anticipated Hollywood ventures of the year and has been recently been released. It has been given a theatrical release and it appears that the ongoing pandemic has created no negative impact on the box office collections of the film. As per the Hollywood Reporter, the horror film has attained a flying start by making massive box office collections on the opening weekend as well. Following are more details about its box office performance, along with other interesting facts about this movie.

A Quiet Place 2 box office collection in the opening weekend

A Quiet Place 2 earned a total of $19.3 million on the opening day itself, i.e., May 28, Friday. While the movie got a flying box office collection on the first day, the second day witnessed a dip as it collected $14.9 million on Saturday. While the estimates of Sunday are yet to arrive, it has been projected that the movie is likely to attain a total weekend collection of $48.4 million. However, the numbers might change depending upon the information that will be made available on Monday.

The sequel appears to have created a massive impact as it is among the first films to receive a high opening weekends after being released in the theatres. The film also collected $22 million overseas in the given time period. Interestingly, the movie will be running in theatres for 45 days before it gets streamed on the OTT platform Paramount+. John Krasinski, who is the actor, writer and director of this film had toured in six different cities in order to promote the film as a part of their marketing campaign.

Apart from John Krasinski himself, the film also stars his wife and actor Emily Blunt in a leading role alongside Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy. The first instalment of the film was released back in 2018, which went on to receive a strongly positive response from the viewers. The story of the sequel revolves around a family that attempts to survive and carry on in the post-apocalyptic world filled with blind monsters.

