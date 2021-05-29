'A Quiet Place 2' Preview Box-office Numbers Better Than The Original

A Quiet Place Part II has finally made its way to the theatres. Like several other projects, the movie was on hold for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, as it arrives in cinemas, the box-office numbers from its preview screenings are out and it put the film in a strong positing for a good weekend.

A Quiet Place 2 box office numbers from previews

Deadline reported that A Quiet Place Part II made $4.8M from its debut screening last night. It is considered an amazing beginning as the original film collected $4.3M from its Thursday night previews back in April 2018. The sequel is also facing competition with Disney's Cruella starring Emma Stone, which grossed $1.4M last night but it is also available on Disney+ Premiere Access with an additional cost of $29.99.

A Quiet Place Part II is scheduled to play at 3,700 theatres and will also screen in Imax, Dolby, and PLF. The previews started at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Distributor Paramount Pictures is eyeing for a 4-day weekend that's north of $30M. This weekend marks the beginning of the summer in the USA with a steady supply of products. The movie's top theatres came from Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin, El Paso, Albuquerque, Pharr (Texas), Dallas, Fresno (California), and New York.

A Quiet Place 2 is a horror-thriller movie written and directed by John Krasinski. It stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe as they reprise their roles from the first film, with Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou joining the team. The story follows the Abbott family as they step outside their homes, into the unknown territories. They continue their fight for survival against the killing creatures. However, as they are forced to go down the new path, the family realizes that the creatures are the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

The film has been getting rave reviews from the audiences. People have praised it for the plot, horror, and performances. Following its theatrical release, the sequel will be available to stream on Paramount+ after 45 days.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM A QUIET PLACE PART II

