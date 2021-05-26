A Quiet Place II Actor Emily Blunt Reveals The Horror Drama Is 'chapter 2' Of The Trilogy

Emily Blunt recently revealed that A Quiet Place II is a part of a planned trilogy. In an interview with Collider, she also talked about the horror-thriller film and her love for the franchise. The actor furthermore described her hubby, John Krasinski's plans for the future of turning the film into a trilogy. She confirmed that John is thinking about what the story will next unfold.

Emily Blunt on A Quiet Place II as a part of a trilogy

Emily said that John has a "whole arc of ideas that could work" for the franchise. She believes John wanted to see how people responded to the upcoming horror film before he fully engages his brain on the third part. Emily confirmed that John, as a director of the franchise, has "a couple of great ideas". She continued that she wants him not to think of the second part as a sequel but as a "Chapter 2". She called the film a "continuation" to the previously released A Quiet Place I. Emily added that she considered it an investment in the family with such "mileage for expansion" on the kind of extraordinary world they lived in.

A Quiet Place II was originally scheduled to release in the spring of 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic. It will now hit theatres on May 28, 2021. A Quiet Place II cast includes Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy, and Djimon Hounsou, alongside Emily. Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place II can be seen playing Evelyn Abbott. The 2018's horror drama A Quiet Place revolved around a family, Abbotts, who survived the invasion of sightless aliens who kill people in the city. The film is penned by John and released under the banner of Paramount Pictures. It is bankrolled by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller.

Furthermore, John and Emily have been married for over 11 years now. They are blessed with two daughters- 7-year-old, Hazel and 4-year-old, Violet. Ahead of its release, John also opened up about working with his wife, Emily in the sequel. He revealed that he was "blown away and in awe" when he saw her perform. John also called her "the most tremendous actor of his time".

IMAGE: JOHN KRASINSKI'S INSTAGRAM

