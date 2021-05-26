A Quiet Place II Response Moves Emily Blunt; Says, 'People Saw Something More'

Emily Blunt, who starred in A Quiet Place, earned a Screen Actors Guild Award for Female Actor in a Supporting Role. Fans from all over the world praised the actor's captivating work. With its straightforward but difficult-to-achieve plot, the lovely film captured everyone's attention. Now, the 38-year-old actress is reflecting on her excellent performance in the movie as she awaits the release of A Quiet Place II. The actor opened up about her feelings after winning the award in a conversation with IndieWire. When she received the award in 2019, she revealed that she was absolutely shocked and did not expect it, given that she did not expect awards for a ‘horror film’.

Emily Blunt on horror films receiving attention

Speaking about her experience, she said that she was surprised to even get a nomination for the film. She said that before going for the award ceremony, she and her husband John Krasinki were joking about the fact that she had been nominated. Her husband and A Quiet Place II cast-mate told her that out of the five actors nominated for the category, she would probably come sixth. She recalled that when the category was called, she got ready to smile and clap for whichever of her contemporaries was going to win the award. She revealed her shock when her name was called. She said, “It was just shocking. I was so moved that people saw it as something more. It’s not just a horror movie.”

For the first movie, Blunt said that she and Krasinski felt “really encouraged” to invest in an awards program by Paramount, and she wished for comparable exposure this time around, especially for her co-star Millicent Simmonds. After being postponed for over a year owing to the coronavirus pandemic, A Quiet Place Part II finally arrives in theatres this week. Talking about the recognition that the horror genre is receiving at award functions, Emily Blunt said she was happy to see things take a turn. She revealed her hope was her A Quiet Place II cast member Millicent would receive attention for her great work in the film.

IMAGE: STILL FROM A QUIET PLACE II

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.