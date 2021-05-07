'A Quiet Place' Part 2 Trailer Out; Abbott Family's Fight For Survival Continues

After captivating the audience's attention with a stellar storyline and star cast, the team of A Quiet Place is all set to entertain the audience again with its second instalment. A Quiet Place Part 2 trailer was recently released by the makers and gives the audiences a taste of what's about to come in the next instalment of the film.

A Quiet Place part 2 trailer out now

The movie A Quiet Place is set in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by blind monsters with an acute sense of hearing. The story for the sequel continues from the first part. As per the trailer of A Quiet Place Part 2, audiences might get a look at the events which led to the monsters inhabiting the world. The trailer shows Emily Blunt's character now the head of the family protecting her kids from the blind monsters and trying to survive in the post-apocalyptic world.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

The sequel was written and directed by John Krasinski, based upon the first film's original characters created by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck. Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe reprise their roles from the original film, and Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou are the new additions. The movie is set to release in India on May 28.

The first instalment of the movie was a commercial and critical success. The movie was chosen by both the National Board of Review and American Film Institute as one of the top ten films of 2018. Emily Blunt's performance in the movie also received praises and the actress won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role. The movie itself was nominated for various prestigious awards like BAFTA, Golden Globes and Academy Awards.

IMAGE: STILLS FROM A QUIET PLACE PART 2 TRAILER

