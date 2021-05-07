'A Quiet Place' Part 2 Trailer: Twitterati Can't Wait To See Emily Blunt Back On Screen

A Quiet Place Part 2 trailer has finally been released by the makers of the Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt-starrer. Shortly after its release, several members of the Twitterati took to the micro-blogging site in order to make their opinion regarding the trailer sequel to the 2018 surprise hit. The Twitterati can be seen expressing their excitement regarding the return of the key characters of the film while sharing some of their most favourite stills from the film. Read on to see what do the Netizens have to say.

A Quiet Place Part 2 trailer:

The Twitterati reacts to A Quiet Place Part 2 trailer:

Cillian Murphy in a lead role that his talent deserves #BringItOn #AQuietPlace2 May 28 pic.twitter.com/zEm1gOJWxg — Cillian Murphy Fans (@CMurphyFans) May 6, 2021

I would like to see the a quiet place II JUST FOR THE PLOT



THE PLOT : EMILY BLUNT #AQuietPlace2 pic.twitter.com/0O3kldL2Hy — z (@povmcu) May 6, 2021

EVELYN ABBOTT IS COMING BACK TO US #AQuietPlace2 pic.twitter.com/LHsNoyMlm5 — 𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 ♡ loki's time! (@girIartsy) May 6, 2021

no because emily blunt is finna EAT #AQuietPlace2 UP — janea (@flauntpaulson) May 6, 2021

I was watching A Quiet Place before Part II comes out on May 28th, I have a question about the movie.



If you sneezed or farted, will the monsters hear you?#AQuietPlace #AQuietPlace2 #Randomquestion #Cinema pic.twitter.com/fe6DL9pWWO — Gwendolyn Allen 🏳️‍⚧️ (@GwenToons) May 7, 2021

I’ve been waiting a long time for #AQuietPlace2 and I know it’s going to definitely be worth the wait to me. pic.twitter.com/HfvRgQFVYl — Red_Leader002 (@RedL002) May 6, 2021

final trailer for #AQuietPlace2 man it’s look good can’t wait finally see my city on the big screen pic.twitter.com/bZQUF3LNxH — Movie Reviews By JT (@moviere09350416) May 6, 2021

As far as A Quiet Place Part 2 release date in India is concerned, there is no official news regarding the same yet, partially due to the crisis that the country is in due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. A Quiet Place Part 2 cast list includes the likes of Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, Cillian Murphy, Noah Jupe, Millicent Simmonds and Lauren-Ashley Cristiano, amongst others. Further Details regarding A Quiet Place Part 2 full movie will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.