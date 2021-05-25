'A Quiet Place Part II' Director John Krasinski Calls Wife Emily 'most Tremendous Actor'

John Krasinski recently opened up about working with his wife Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place Part II. The actor and filmmaker directed Emily for the second time in A Quiet Place Part II and he has not been shy about how much he appreciates her performance and presence in the exciting project. In an interview with ET at the AMC movie theatre in New York, the actor stated that Emily is the 'greatest collaborator' he has ever worked with.

John Krasinski on working with wife Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place Part II

The actor said that when he was working with Emily on the first season, both of them were 'really nervous' about working alongside one another in a professional capacity. He said that they never worked together before even after being in the same business. It was like being on separate islands where she does the movie and he never really met the crew or see her performance. John shared that he was 'blown away and in awe' when he was actually present when she was doing what she does.

He stated that she is the type of actor who can deliver the intensive performance. He said that if one is talented enough to switch it on and off like her, one makes his job easy. He continued that if the first movie is about the promise to always be there that they made as parents to their two daughters, it is a promise they know will 'inevitably be broken'. He said he thinks the second movie is about promise being broken because that is what growing up really is. He said that when children realise that parents are not going to be there for them every step of the way, they have to take on the world themselves, it is a really scary thing. The director continued that it is also the birthplace of 'such courage, bravery and change'.

Speaking about his partner, Emily, John called her 'the most tremendous actor of his time'. He called her the 'most incredible partner in writing, directing, and set designs'. He shared that Emily has such good ideas and he actually felt like 'he had his partner in all things on set, not just the best actor in the world'. He concluded that 'anything he can think of, she makes ten times better so that is a pretty good weapon to have on set'.

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have been married for over 11 years now. The couple shares two daughters- 7-year-old, Hazel and 4-year-old, Violet. Furthermore, A Quiet Place Part II is a sequel to 2018's horror drama, A Quiet Place. A Quiet Place Part II cast includes Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy, and Djimon Hounsou.

IMAGE: JOHN KRASINSKI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.