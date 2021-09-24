'A Quiet Place Part II': Emily Blunt Starrer To Hit Indian Theatres On THIS Date

Emily Blunt's horror film, A Quiet Place Part II, has finally got a release date for the Indian audience. The thriller, which comes as a sequel to 2018's A Quiet Place, has been directed by John Krasinski, who appeared in the movie's first instalment. Revealing the release date for India, Viacom18 Studios mentioned that the film will be available in theatres and in IMAX countrywide.

After multiple postponements owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Paramount Pictures movie had a theatrical release in the United States on May 28, 2021, and has been lauded by the critics, apart from being commercially successful. The sequel will follow the events of the first movie, which witnessed Krasinski's death as Blunt along with her baby and two older children navigate their way in the post-apocalyptic world inhabited by blind aliens.

A Quiet Place Part II set to hit Indian theatres in October

As per the latest announcement, the movie will witness a theatrical release on October 8, 2021. The movie features Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe reprise their roles from the original flick, while Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou will be joining the cast. John Krasinski will also appear in a few flashback sequences.

Centring around the Abbott family, comprising wife Evelyn, husband Lee, deaf daughter Regan, and sons Marcus and Beau, the original film showcased their journey as they tried to evade extraterrestrial creatures with an acute sense of hearing, who are on a people-slaughtering spree.

Produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and Krasinski, the film has broken several records upon its release in America. Apart from bagging the biggest opening weekend of the COVID-19 pandemic, the flick also went on to become one of the top 10 highest-grossing films of the year. Krasinski has also been credited with writing the sequel, based on characters created by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck.

Its official logline on IMDb reads:

Following the events at home, the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sand path.

