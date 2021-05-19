'A Quiet Place Part II' Review: Critics Call The Film "far More Superior To Original"

After entertaining the audience's attention with a stellar storyline and star cast, the team of A Quiet Place is all set to entertain the audience once again with its second instalment. A Quiet Place Part II trailer was recently released by the makers and gave the audiences a taste of what's about to come in the next instalment of the film. The movie had its world premiere in New York City on March 8, 2020, and is scheduled for theatrical release on 28 May in the US. Take a look at A Quiet Place Part II reviews on Twitter.

A Quiet Place Part II trailer

The movie A Quiet Place is set in a post-apocalyptic world occupied by blind monsters with an intense sense of hearing. The story for the sequel extends from the first part. As per the trailer of A Quiet Place Part II, viewers might get a look at the circumstances which led to the monsters populating the world. The trailer shows Emily Blunt's character, now the head of the family, protecting her kids from the blind monsters and trying to survive in the post-apocalyptic world.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

The sequel was written and directed by John Krasinski, based upon the first film's original characters created by Bryan Woods and Scott Beck. Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe reprise their roles from the original film, and Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou are the new additions. The movie is set to release in India on May 28.

A Quiet Place Part II review

@DiscussingFilm left an excerpt of their review on Twitter and wrote "#AQuietPlace2 is a sequel that manages to become far superior to the first film, making it an experience absolutely made to be seen in theatres." In the full review that was shared on their site, they wrote, "A Quiet Place Part II is a superior sequel that consistently keeps everyone on their toes, naturally adding to the original while setting the ground for what is sure to be an explosive Part III."

#AQuietPlace2 is a sequel that manages to become far superior than the first film, making it an experience absolutely made to be seen in theaters.



Read our ★ ★ ★ ★ 1/2 review... https://t.co/TofGE4mvG1 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 18, 2021

AP film writer Lindsay Bahr left a short review of the movie and wrote:

John Krasinski made a really effective and tense thriller that I’m very glad to have seen once (and in a theater) but that I never want to see again #AQuietPlacePartIIhttps://t.co/TJ0i1EvcfM — Lindsey Bahr (@ldbahr) May 18, 2021

Here are some other A Quiet Place Part II reviews:

While A Quiet Place Part 2 can’t quite top its predecessor, and doesn't nail the multi-narrative cross-cutting it employs, it’s still a highly exciting and well-acted follow-up. Our review: https://t.co/TgLaEp1KSD pic.twitter.com/NVNNHUGNlN — IGN (@IGN) May 18, 2021

AP Film Review: John Krasinski has made another effective and heart-racing thriller in #AQuietPlacePartII and the introduction of the baby ensures that your stomach will never not be in knots, writes @ldbahr. https://t.co/S84qcJdIyc — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) May 18, 2021

IMAGE: STILL FROM A QUIET PLACE II

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.