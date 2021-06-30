'A Walk To Remember' Producer Alison Greenspan Passes Away At The Age Of 48

American film and television producer, Alison Greenspan passed away on Sunday, following a long battle with cancer. She was 48 years old. Her producing career focused on adapting best-selling books, displaying the works by Ann Brashares, Beverly Cleary, Gayle Forman, Michelle Wildgen, and Nicholas Sparks, on screen.

Alison Greenspan dies after a long battle with cancer

Alison Greenspan's death was confirmed by her husband, Jason Michales, to The Hollywood Reporter. He mentioned that she was surrounded by the love of her family during the time of her demise. Alison is survived by her husband, their son Stevie, her mother Ann, and her sister, Melissa.

Alison Sherlyn Greenspan was born in Washington, DC., the United States of America. She attended the University of Pennsylvania, graduating magna cum laude in 1994 with a degree in American history and political science. Her interest in entertainment sparked during her time on the acclaimed Bloomers all-female sketch and musical comedy group. Her Hollywood career started as an assistant to Jack Rapke at CAA.

We are absolutely heartbroken over the loss of our dear friend & producer Alison Greenspan. She helped us bring A Walk to Remember, Nights in Rodanthe, The Lucky One & The Best of Me to life on screen. She was an amazing woman & this is a terrible loss. We’ll miss you, Alison. 💙 pic.twitter.com/ft8KK5Uwo5 — Nicholas Sparks (@NicholasSparks) June 29, 2021

Alison's first industry credit was as a production manager on the Sparks novel adaptation of A Walk to Remember for DiNovi Pictures, which marked the beginning of her long professional relationship with producer, Denise Di Novi. He said that Alison was "simply the best," at everything. He called her a "brilliant, tenacious" producer. A "fiercely loyal and generous" friend. The "most tender, loving wife" and mother. Di Novi noted that he was "blessed" to work with her by his side for so many years; she is loved by many and will be remembered as a "shining light" in this business.

Alison Greenspan served as an executive producer on the film adaptation of Brasher's beloved best-seller 2001 novel The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, which earned a positive response from the critics. She reprised her job on the sequel movie set at Warner Bros. Studios. In 2014, she produced three movies, If I Stay, You're Not You, and The Best of Me. Her producing credits also include Unforgettable, Catwoman, What a Girl Wants, New York Minute, Nights in Rodanthe, The Lucky One, Beaches, and For Life.

Doug Robinson, her producing partner on ABC legal drama For Life, said that Alison Greenspan was a "tenacious" producer, who loved nurturing and protecting the artists she worked with. He mentioned that the only thing she loved more than her work was her family, her husband Jason and her beautiful son Stevie. Robinson stated that he considers himself lucky to have had her as his friend and partner. He noted that she will be missed by all of them who were fortunate enough to have known her.

IMAGE: NICHOLAS SPARKS' TWITTER

