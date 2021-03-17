A24 Teams Up With 'Minari' Actor Steven Yeun Once Again, This Time For A 10-episode Series

A24 has received credible success acting as the production company and distributor of Minari, which released only a few weeks back. Steven Yeun, who has played the lead in the film, has also received a lot of popularity thanks to his performance on screen. It has been revealed quite recently that A24 has decided to join forces with him once again, as he has been selected for a new series, according to Deadline. The series will also be starring Ali Wong and it is being said that Steven will have additional roles in the film’s making.

A24 joins forces with Steven Yeun once again

Steven Yeun has recently received a nomination for the Academy Award for his role in Minari, which gives a simple description of his performance in the film. Keeping his skills in mind, A24 has decided to team up with him yet again in a new series, which is said to have ten episodes on total. This series was reportedly pitched last week and has risen in demand among OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime, who aim at bagging this project. The details about its plot have been kept hidden for the time being.

In addition to Steven starring in this series, it has also been said that both he and Ali Wong will also act as the executive producers in it. Lee Sung Jin will be the creator, writer and showrunner of this series. Each episode of this series will have a duration of 30 minutes. With the addition of Wong, who is a well-known comedian, this series is touted to be a comedy, but nothing has been confirmed yet. While some of the other major details of this project have been kept under wraps, further details about it will likely be made available soon.

Minari has received a total of six Oscar nominations and fans would be waiting to see how many of them turn into a win. As far as Steven Yeun is concerned, this nomination has taken his demand as an actor to a better level. He will be next seen in the upcoming film The Humans.