A$AP Rocky Confirms Dating Rihanna; Believes She Is 'The One' For Him

Rapper A$AP Rocky recently revealed that he has been dating pop artist Rihanna, confirming rumours which have been doing the rounds for quite some time. In an interaction with GQ Magazine, he revealed that she is the “Love of his life” and he has been comfortably embracing monogamy with this relationship. He spoke highly of Rihanna and her personality while ensuring their fans that she is ‘The one' for him. A$AP Rocky has previously dated various top celebrities including Kendall Jenner and Teyana Taylor.

A$AP Rocky confirms dating rumours with Rihanna

A$AP Rocky recently spoke to a leading fashion magazine regarding his relationship with top pop artist Rihanna. He confirmed that the two have been romantically involved for the past few months. Fans already had a clue about their relationship as they were spotted together on various occasions in the past year. However, none of the artists had confirmed their relationship, until the recent explosive interview.

In the interaction, A$AP Rocky stated that Rihanna is the love of his life and also lovingly used the term ‘My Lady’ while speaking about her. He further added that Rihanna amounts to a million other women, indicating that he finds her extremely special and unique. A$AP Rocky was of the stance that when the right person comes along, people just come to know and for him, she is the one.

The article in GQ also suggested that A$AP Rocky has been loving the relationship so far and it was clearly visible in his body language. The writer mentioned that whenever A$AP Rocky was speaking about Rihanna, he would start beaming like a teenager who just got accepted as a prom date, by his crush. A$AP Rocky has been spotted at various night outs and restaurants in the last few months, fuelling their relationship rumours to a whole new level. Some of the pictures also showcased the two artists cosying up, making the fans ship them even more religiously.

IMAGE: A$AP ROCKY AND RIHANNA INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.