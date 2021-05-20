A$AP Rocky Confirms Dating Rihanna, Fans Say 'Drake's Punching The Air Right Now'

Twitter has gone gaga ever since rapper A$AP Rocky confirmed his romance with Diamonds singer Rihanna. The rumours of the two dating swirled last year when the duo collaborated for Rihanna’s makeup brand Fenti Skin. Now, in a recent interview with GQ, the rapper referred to her as the ‘love of my life’ and ‘my lady’. Ever since then, netizens have begun a new Drake meme fest on Twitter.

Netizens react to A$AP Rocky and Rihanna dating

During the interview, Rocky said that Rihanna is "the one" for him. According to him, it feels so much better when a person finally finds a perfect match for themselves. Rocky added that Rihanna amounts to ‘probably like a million of the other ones’. He thinks ‘when you know, you know’. As A$AP Rocky has finally made their relationship official, netizens began a Drake meme fest online.

Rihanna and Drake’s past relationship was widely covered by the media. Their fallout left many disappointed. Now, people are speculating how Drake must have reacted to the news. While some said that the God’s Plan rapper must be ‘punching in the air right now’, others tweeted saying that he probably must be getting jealous. Many also are hailing Rocky & Rihanna’s match as ‘charming, beautiful and perfect’. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

drake punching the air rn — 𖤐♡! (@uhhhsebastian) May 19, 2021

@SidneySmitto how is your boy Drake holding up? — Allen Mwema (@mwema_allen) May 19, 2021

😂😂 leave the GOAT out of this — Sidney (@SidneySmitto) May 19, 2021

Drake starring at A$AP Rocky about him and Rihanna pic.twitter.com/j34FUwSZ53 — 🦁 (@CindyZwide) May 19, 2021

A$AP and RIRI would make fine babies — Eddy (@420_cuties) May 19, 2021

After the heinous Chris Brown violence incident, Rihanna had an on-and-off relationship with Drake between 2009 and 2016. Amidst this, Rihanna reportedly rekindled her relationship with Brown again and eventually broke up. Drake and Rihanna became one of the most talked-about couples in the music industry and have also delivered hit numbers like Work together. Rihanna’s romance with Drake also eventually came to an end. Soon after, she began dating Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel. The couple split in 2020.

When Rocky collaborated with Rihanna for her makeup line, rumours began surfacing that the two have begun dating each other. However, both the musicians did not confirm nor denied the rumours and kept their relationship out of the limelight for a long time. Now, the official confirmation of their relationship has become the major talk of the town.

(Image: Rihanna Instagram & Picture Credit: Jen O Hill, Drake Instagram)

