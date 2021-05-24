A$AP Rocky Spotted Riding A Super73 Motorcycle Around Beverly Hills | See Picture

Rapper A$AP Rocky was recently spotted at Beverly Hills as he was riding his classic vintage-style motorcycle. In the picture doing the rounds on social media, the musician can be seen dressed in simple yet stylish attire, winning the attention of the fans. A$AP Rocky has lately been in the news ever since he confirmed his relationship with pop sensation, Rihanna. He is a celebrated rap artist who has a huge fan following across the globe for his catchy tunes, impressing lyrics, and tempo.

A$AP Rocky spotted enjoying a ride

A$AP Rocky was recently spotted at Beverly Hill’s uptown streets as he was riding a motorcycle while being dressed in a set of comfortable garments. The singer was seen riding a Super73 in Los Angeles as the paparazzi caught a glimpse of him. In the pictures going viral across social media platforms, he can be seen dressed in a simple white sweatshirt which has been topped up with a graphic design. He has opted for a set of light blue ripped jeans with the look, which makes his attire more stylish and trendy.

His sweatshirt has been attached with a red plaid extension which is seen resting on his lap in the picture. He is also spotted wearing a matching plaid facemask which has a mix of khaki and green colours. His hair has been tied up while he paired the look with minimum accessories. A$AP Rocky is also seen wearing contrasting neon green shoes which give a lively touch to the look.

A$AP Rocky recently confirmed in an interaction with the fashion and lifestyle magazine GQ that he has been dating pop artist Rihanna. Rumours about their romantic involvement have been doing the rounds on social media for quite some time now as they have been spotted together numerous times. In the interview, A$AP Rocky revealed that Rihanna is the love of his life and he feels she is the "only one" for him.

IMAGE: A$AP ROCKY INSTAGRAM

