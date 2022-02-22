Aaron Rodgers Publicly Says 'I Love You' To Shailene Woodley Amid Breakup Rumours

It was in the month of February 2021, when Divergent fame Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers made their engagement official. One year later, it appears that all's not well in their paradise. Just a week ago, break-up rumours of the two took the internet by storm. However, on Monday, the football powerhouse took to social media to publicly thank Shailene Woodley. While doing so, the athlete also penned an emotional note for the Big Little Lies actor.

Aaron Rodgers says 'I love you' to Shailene Woodley

In a cryptic post shared by Rodgers, the athlete on Monday night decided to share his gratitude towards the 'precious' people in his life. Sharing a slew of photos of his close-knit circle, the player thanked a ton of people, of which Shailene Woodley was the first one on his list. The football player wrote, "Here’s some... #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year."

While publicly thanking the Divergent actor, Aaron said that he is extremely grateful to have Woodley by his side. He articulated, "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you. (sic)". Take a look at the cryptic post below:

This came just a week after Page Six reported that the couple have called off their engagement. If the report is to be believed then the couple were seemingly 'unhappy' in their relationship. A source close to the couple told the portal, that Woodley was completely supportive of Rodgers' career. However, the latter often reportedly prioritised his game before anything else. The Big Little Lies star felt 'neglected'. The portal also reported that Rodgers 'got cold feet' ahead of their impending marraige. Apart from Woodley, Aaron has thanked Kurt Benkert, Jordan Love, Aiyda Cobb, David Bakhtiari and Randall Cobb via Instagram.