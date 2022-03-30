Abhay Deol Recreates Will Smith-Chris Rock's Oscars 2022 Altercation; Leaves Fans Amused

Will Smith and Chris Rock's altercation at the Oscars 2022 has become the most talked-about topic, with netizens and celebrities reacting to the controversial stint via social media. Actor Abhay Deol is the latest celebrity to jump the bandwagon as he recreated the infamous moment with British television presenter Anita Rani.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor dropped an Instagram video where he stepped into the shoes of comedian Chris, as his friend enacted Will Smith's slap. In the caption, he remarked how he would've stood up and turned around if he were in Rock's place. The video left netizens in splits, as they dropped various laughing emoticons on his post.

Abhay Deol recreates Will Smith and Chris Rock's Oscars 2022 altercation

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, March 30, the actor shared the recreated moment with Anita Rani and wrote," @itsanitarani telling me about the Oscars. I’d have stood up and turned around if I knew what was coming!" Take a look.

The picture not only received amusing reactions from fans, but also from actor Esha Gupta, who reacted with a laughing emoticon. One user also mentioned, "If "oh teri!" could be a meme", while another wrote, "Short and crisp".

The instance comes as Will Smith took to the stage at the Oscars and slapped presenter Chris Rock as he poked fun at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith by making a G.I. Jane 2 reference. The instance was followed by Will issuing an apology during his Oscar award acceptance speech, while he also took to Instagram and mentioned how he regrets his actions and said sorry to Rock.

"Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong," an excerpt from his statement read.

Meanwhile, Abhay was recently seen in the crime comedy film Velle alongside Karan Deol, Mouni Roy and others. Directed by Deven Munjal, the project came as the remake of the Telugu film Brochevarevarura.

Image: INSTAGRAM/@ABHAYDEOL