Abhishek Bachchan Gives A Quirky Response To Troll Calling Him 'good For Nothing'

Abhishek Bachchan recently took to Twitter to respond to a troll with his wit. Abhishek had a savage reply to troll who referred to him as ‘good for nothing.'

abhishek bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan recently took to Twitter to respond to a troll with his wit. Replying to a troll who referred to him as "good for nothing" while commenting on The Big Bull trailer, Abhishek wrote, “Thank you for your opinion” and continued sarcastically. As soon as Abhishek replied to the troll, his fans admired and praised the way he handles such comments.

Abhishek Bachchan's Twitter response to a troll

One of the Twitter users commented referring to Abhishek. He said, “You are good for nothing buddy… the only thing which I am jealous of you is that you have got a very beautiful wife… and that too you don’t even deserve her.” However, he deleted the tweet later. On the other hand, Abhishek replied by saying, “Ok. Thank you for your opinion. Just curious.. who are you referring to because you’ve tagged a whole load of people? I know Ileana & Niki aren’t married that leaves the rest of us (Ajay, Kookie, Sohum) soooo... P.S- will get back to you about @DisneyplusHSVIP‘s marital status.”

Fans praised Abhishek for his way of slamming online trolls. One fan wrote, “Handling such peoples you are superb AB @juniorbachchan best of luck for #TheBigBull.” Another user said, “Great Abhishek sir, we all proud of you.” Another fan paid respect to Abhishek by writing, “I love you @juniorbachchan You are always the best with your bang on replies, RESPECT.” One of them said, “Very well responded to my Namesake. You are a cut above as on a public platform you deal with trolls with such calmness & dignity. Hats off”. Take a look at the trolls below.

About Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film 

On the work front, Abhishek is geared up for his upcoming film The Big Bull. It is a crime drama film directed by Kookie V Gulati. Apart from Abhishek, The Big Bull also stars Nikita Dutta, Ileana D'Cruz, Sohum Shah, Ram Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla among others. The story of the film is said to be inspired by the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker, who was involved in financial crimes in the late 80s and 90s. The film is slated to release worldwide on April 8, 2021, on Disney+ Hotstar.

(Promo Image source: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram) 

 

 

