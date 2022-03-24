Academy Awards 2022: Jason Momoa, Serena Williams & More Celebs To Present At The Event

Ahead of the Academy Awards 2022, the organisers released the names of a few artists to the list of the presenters consisting of some of the talented stars namely Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Tyler Perry, Shawn Mendes, Lady Gaga, Kevin Costner, Black Panther costume designer Ruth E. Carter and Yuh-Jung Youn, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James and more. The organisers have recently added more stars to the list including Jason Momoa, Rachel Zelger, Josh Brolin and others.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently announced the list of nominations in which it was revealed how Kenneth Branagh made history as he received seven nominations in individual categories for Belfast. The Academy Awards are scheduled to air live on Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

Who will be presenting at the Oscars 2022?

According to Entertainment Tonight, the new artists who recently joined the list of presenters for the Oscars 2022 are Josh Brolin, Jacob Elordi, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jason Momoa, Jill Scott, J.K. Simmons, Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Rachel Zegler. They will be joining the presenters namely Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner, H.E.R., Tiffany Haddish, Tony Hawk, Bill Murray, Elliot Page, Kelly Slater, Shaun White, Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, Lady Gaga, Kevin Costner, John Travolta, Ruth E. Carter, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Zoë Kravitz, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, Yuh-Jung Youn, Halle Bailey, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Samuel L. Jackson, Shawn Mendes, Tyler Perry and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Oscars 2022 Nominations List

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Best Costume Design

Cruella (Jenny Beavan)

Cyrano (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

Dune (Jacqueline West)

Nightmare Alley (Luis Sequeira)

West Side Story (Paul Tazewell)

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Original Score

Don’t Look Up (Nicholas Britell)

Dune (Hans Zimmer)

Encanto (Germaine Franco)

Parallel Mothers (Alberto Iglesias)

The Power of the Dog (Jonny Greenwood

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA (Sian Heder)

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe)

Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve)

The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)

The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion) Click Here to check the full list

Image: Instagram/@serenawilliams/AP