Academy Awards 2022: Vanessa Hudgens, Brandon & Others To Host Oscars Red Carpet Show

The Oscars 2022 has been the much-awaited award ceremony with some of the best films and stars nominated. This year amid much anticipation, actors Vanessa Hudgens, reality series host Terrence J and fashion designer Brandon Maxwell have been roped by the organisers to host the Oscars Red Carpet Show, the official pre-show for the 94th Oscars on March 27.

For the unversed, the Oscars Red Carpet Show will air at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT on ABC. According to Variety, before the Academy Awards begin at 8 pm ET, the 90-minute special will showcase Oscar nominees, performers, and presenters with a sneak peek at Hollywood’s biggest night, including a special appearance by DJ M.O.S.

Oscars 2022 organisers announce Red Carpet Show hosts

The show is executive produced by David Chamberlin and Michael Antinoro, alongside Packer and Cowan. Apart from this, another highlight of the award ceremony is the interesting lineup of the performances scheduled. As for the main ceremony, Billie Eilish and Beyonce have confirmed to perform during the awards ceremony as part of the musical line-up. Travis Barker and Sheila E will also reportedly be performing.

Get the ultimate insiders’ sneak peek with The #Oscars Red Carpet Show hosted by @vanessahudgens, @terrencej, and Brandon Maxwell! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MJaheRH3iO — ABC (@ABCNetwork) March 23, 2022



The Oscars are returning to Hollywood's Dolby Theatre after the pandemic sent the show to Union Station for a smaller, more intimate ceremony last year. Stars namely Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, Elliot Page, Jennifer Garner, comedian Bill Murray, and skateboarder Tony Hawk have recently been announced as the presenters for the award ceremony. This year's Oscars will also feature a tribute to 60 years of the 'James Bond' movie franchise and a celebration of The Godfather for its 50th anniversary.

Meanwhile, global sensation Priyanka Chopra will be among the hosts at a pre-Oscars event to celebrate South Asian excellence. Priyanka Chopra, as per a report on The Hollywood Reporter, will be joined by the likes of actors Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani as hosts for the event. Producer Shruti Ganguly and entrepreneurs like Anjula Acharia, Bela Bajaria, Maneesh K. Goya were also set to be a part of the hosting crew.Oscar-nominated actor Riz Ahmed and filmmakers like Suroosh Alvi, Pawo Choyning Dorji, Joseph Patel, Riz Ahmed and Aneil Karia, Elizabeth Mirzaei, Gulistan Mirzaei, Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh were set to be the honorary guests for the evening.

IMAGE: AP