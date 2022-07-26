Academy Member Jeffrey Cooper Gets 8-year Prison Sentence In Child Molestation Case

Film Academy member Jeffrey Cooper has been sentenced to eight years in a California state prison after being found guilty of multiple counts of child molestation. The theatre architect, who has been associated with the Academy since 2002, will also be registered as a sex offender, according to Deadline. Two accusers of Cooper's also slapped him with a civil lawsuit for "personal injuries and damages arising out of childhood sexual abuse."

Academy member Jeffrey Cooper to face 8 years in prison

In a statement following Cooper's sentencing, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said, "Children are the most vulnerable members of our community." He added," Mr Cooper abused his position of trust and caused incredible harm to helpless victims. I know that nothing can undo the trauma that they have endured, but I hope the victims find peace and healing now that this criminal process is complete."

The 70-year-old, who has been accused of sexually assaulting two minor girls was first arrested in 2018 by LA. County Sheriff's deputies. In May, the jurors found Cooper guilty of three felony counts of such lewd acts, however, they remained 'deadlocked' on the case of a second girl. Jeffrey has been in custody since May 20.

In a statement released before Cooper's trial, the Academy condemned their member's alleged heinous act. They said, "The Academy has been made aware of the alleged abhorrent behaviour and will address this matter according to our Standards of Conduct and the due process requirements under California nonprofit corporation law. We would have grounds, under our rules, to expel any member convicted of a violent crime."

For the unversed, Cooper has contributed as an architect to design an Academy of Television Arts and Sciences theatre as well as more than two dozen mixing studios that have produced Oscar nominees.