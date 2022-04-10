Academy Members Divided Over Will Smith's 10-year Oscar Ban After Slapping Chris Rock

Hollywood actor Will Smith has been banned by the Academy from attending the Oscars and its other events for the next 10 years. This came after the King Richard actor slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage as the latter made fun of Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness. The altercation took place after Chris appeared on stage at the Dolby Theatre to present the Oscar for the documentary feature. He said, "Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can't wait to see you." After a while, Smith took the stage to slap Rock. The actor then returned to his seat yelling, "Keep my wife’s name out of your f*****g mouth!"

Academy members react to Will Smith’s Oscars ban

As per the report by People, Will has respectfully accepted the Academy's decision. But, this move by the Academy has garnered several reactions from Hollywood celebs. Now, as per the Hollywood Reporter, the board of governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences held a special meeting during which it decided to ban Smith from the Oscars. Some members spoke only on condition of anonymity.

Carol Connors, music branch, said, "I don’t think he should be allowed on the Academy stage. What he did on the world stage was unacceptable." She further added that ten years is an important round number and he does not think that it should have been one year or five years as ten is appropriate.

Stephen Potter, sound branch, gave his views on Will Smith being banned from the Academy. He said, "Ten years is quite a long time and it’s possible this incident will mostly be forgotten before this term concludes." Potter continued that he believes that Smith's reaction was fueled by Ms Pinkett Smith’s glaring look, and it’s unfortunate he chose to react as he did.

Larry Gleason, executives branch, asserted that the Academy dropped the ball by not taking action when it happened. He added that now this punishment looks like, "Closing the barn door…" Larry stated,

"Too late and too little. After the La La Land fiasco, you would have thought they would have handled it better. A sad event for all concerned."

Don Hahn, producers branch, also said,

“I hope it buys time for Mr. Smith to reflect and get help with the complicated issues that seem to haunt him. And we owe Chris Rock an honorary statue and some ibuprofen for holding it all together with humility.”

Harry Shearer, actor's branch, made his point during the meeting as he said that if Will Smith, or any other A-list actor, had run on stage and simply pulled down his pants and defecated, 'I seriously doubt he’d/she’d be back on that stage in 10 years'.

Beverly Walker, marketing/public relations branch, stated that 10 years are 'too much'. Mentioning that Will had already resigned, Walker said that five years would’ve been sufficient. She said,

"What Rock said was egregious and he had to know it would not be appreciated. This should’ve been taken into consideration in meting out punishment to Smith."

Lawrence David Foldes, producer's branch, stated,

"The result of today’s meeting comes up short of the penalty that Will Smith should have received. At the very minimum, Smith should have also been permanently barred from future membership."

Image: AP