Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences Invites V Senthil Kumar To Be Its Member

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences confers the prestigious Oscar Awards every year. Recently Qube Cinema Technologies co-founder V Senthil Kumar was invited to be one of the ‘Members At Large’ at the Academy of Motion Pictures. In a recent interview with a leading news daily, V Senthil Kumar revealed how he was surprised to receive the invitation.

V Senthil Kumar receives an invitation to be ‘Members At Large’

In the interview, V Senthil Kumar revealed that he was surprised when he received the invitation as the membership requires two people to nominate. He also revealed that he did not receive any prior notice that he was being considered for the same. He also revealed that there are different areas where a member can contribute to. Further talking about the same, V Senthil Kumar added that he will be more interested to work on the technological side. He also spoke about how this could prove beneficial to the film industry down South if more people get into the Academy of Motion Pictures.

V Senthil Kumar also added that only “time can tell” where he would be specifically working on at the Academy Of Motion Pictures. He also added that the process followed by the Academy of Motion Pictures is “exceptional” when it comes to things. V Senthil Kumar also spoke about how the film industry back home can also take lessons from the Academy to make awards fairer.

Speaking about the next big evolution in the cinemas, V Senthil Kumar revealed would be the removal of projectors. He added that instead of those, huge LED screens will be placed. He also spoke about how almost 40 cinemas across the world have already adapted to the same. He revealed that this is the next big thing and will be brought to India soon too.

Who is V Senthil Kumar?

V Senthil Kumar is recognised as one of India's foremost experts in media technology for his contributions in the same. He is based in Chennai and works on strategy and product development for Qube Cinema Technologies. Senthil set up Real Image Media Technologies in 1992 which was then name changed to Qube Cinema Technologies. He has previously supervised in editing, audio, computer graphics, and special effects for various shows and films.

