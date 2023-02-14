Academy President Admits Oscars Response To Will Smith Slap Was 'inadequate'

The president of the Oscars Academy acknowledged that the organisation did not handle the fallout over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony very well. Janet Yang, head of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) said the incident was “unprecedented” and “unacceptable”.

Yang said, “I’m sure you all remember we experienced an unprecedented event at the Oscars. What happened onstage was fully unacceptable and the response from our organization was inadequate."

"We learned from this that the Academy must be fully transparent and accountable in our actions, and particularly in times of crisis you must act swiftly, compassionately and decisively for ourselves and for our industry. You should and can expect no less form us going forward,” she added.

More about the Slapgate

Will Smith charged the stage at the last year's Academy Awards and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

While the Academy swiftly criticized Smith's conduct in a statement following the event and later forbade Smith from attending the Oscars for ten years. It was still questionable how after assaulting Rock on stage in front of the world, Smith was permitted to maintain his seat and then go on to win his Oscar.

Following the ban, Smith resigned from the academy writing in a statement, “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.” However, the actor is still eligible to receive nominations and win awards.

On the work front, Will Smith has starred in a slavery drama Emancipation and revealed that he is working on a fourth Bad Boys movie.