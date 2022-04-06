Academy Reschedules Board Meeting To Discuss Will Smith's 'sanctions' After Latter Resigns

Days after Oscar-winning actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock across the face, the former resigned from the Academy while accepting his mistake. The actor's action drew flak from netizens and celebrities alike who condemned his action that was witnessed live by millions of viewers across the world. In response to his resignation, the Academy board has decided to reschedule the meeting to discuss Smith's 'possible sanctions' as a consequence of the incident.

Academy moves up board meeting to discuss Will Smith's disciplinary proceedings

According to the letter from the Academy Board of Governors accessed by Variety, the meeting, which was originally scheduled for April 18, has now been rescheduled for April 8, 2022. The meeting was moved up in the wake of Smith's resignation from the Academy to 'address possible sanctions for Will Smith in response to his actions during the Oscars broadcast on March 27'. The meeting will take place virtually.

The letter, signed by Academy president David Rubin, further stated, ''Suspension or expulsion are no longer a possibility, and the legally prescribed timetable no longer applies. It is in the best interest of all involved for this to be handled in a timely fashion.'' The new dates are reportedly changed in ''accordance with California law and our Standards of Conduct because our agenda included possible suspension or expulsion of Mr. Smith from membership.”

More on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock

Days after the mid-Oscars debacle, Will Smith issued a statement, as reported by Variety, to announce his resignation from the Academy. He stated, ''I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken,''

In the latest development, comedian Chris Rock broke silence over the incident as a source close to the comedian told Hollywood Life, ''He can’t imagine forgiving Will, being friends with him. It is just a very weird thing to fully envelope. Chris Rock doesn’t want the Will Smith slap to define him and the rest of his career,''

The source added, ''He doesn’t know when he will talk about it, he knows he will have to at some point, but he literally is focusing on his tour and for the dust to fully settle. It is still raw, emotional, and confusing to deal with and wrap his head around."

Image: AP