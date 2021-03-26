Acclaimed French Filmmaker Bertrand Tavernier Passes Away At The Age Of 79

Prolific French director and screenwriter Bertrand Tavernier passed away on March 25, 2021. The news was shared by Institut Lumiere in a tweet, on behalf of Bertrand’s family and the institute. Read along to know more about the director, his contributions to filmmaking and his passing.

Bertrand Tavernier passes away at the age of 79

Institut Lumiere took to their Twitter handle on March 25, 2021 to disclose the news of Tavernier’s passing to his fans and followers around the world. The tweet mentioned, “Avec son épouse Sarah, ses enfants Nils et Tiffany et ses petits-enfants, l'Institut Lumière et Thierry Frémaux ont la tristesse et la douleur de vous faire part de la disparition, ce jour, de Bertrand Tavernier”. This translates to, “With his wife Sarah, his children Nils and Tiffany and his grandchildren, the Lumière Institute and Thierry Frémaux have the sadness and the pain to inform you of the passing, today, of Bertrand Tavernier”.

Tavernier was married to screenwriter Claudine O’Hagen from the year 1965 to 1980. He is succeeded by his two children with O’Hagen, son Nils Tavernier and daughter Tiffany Tavernier. The former is an actor and director, while their daughter Tiffany is a novelist, screenwriter and assistant director.

The director’s initial work was a list of mysteries, after which he moved towards projects that featured explicit comments on society and were evident of his left-wing views. He presented his critical views of the contemporary French society with the works, Ça commence aujourd'hui and Histoires de vies brisées : les double-peine de Lyon. Bertrand went on to win the BAFTA for best film in a language other than English for his movie Life and Nothing But, in the year 1990.

He was the recipient of four Cesar Awards, and in 1995 his film L'Appât bagged the Golden Bear Award at the 45th Berlin International Film Festival. Followed by this in 1999, his film It All Starts Today received an Honourable Mention at the 49th Berlin International Film Festival. Bertrand’s film The Princess of Montpensier was a part of the Palme d'Or competition at the 2010 Cannes Film Festival.

Promo Courtesy: Institut Lumiere's Twitter