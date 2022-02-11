ACM Awards 2022 Nominations: 'Famous Friends' Singer Chris Young Leads With Maximum Nods

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@chrisyoungmusic
ACM Awards 2022 nominations list began doing rounds online among netizens as the prolific American country music singer, Chris Young was on top of the list with seven nods. On the other hand, Walker Hayes, a first-time nominee, and Miranda Lambert received five nods each. While Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Jordan Davis, Shane McAnally and Morgan Wallen got four nominations each, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Dave Cobb, Ashley McBryde and Lainey Wilson got three each.
Hosted by Dolly Parton with co-hosts Barrett and Allen, the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards will stream live on Amazon Prime Video from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on 7 March 2022 at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LOCASH
Maddie & Tae
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Cadillac Three
Tenille Arts
Priscilla Block
Lily Rose
Caitlyn Smith
Lainey Wilson
HARDY
Walker Hayes
Ryan Hurd
Parker McCollum
Elvie Shane
29: Written in Stone – Carly Pearce; Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Jimmy Robbins, Tony Brown; Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records
Country Again: Side A – Thomas Rhett; Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Matt Dragstrem; Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group
Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen; Producers: Joey Moi, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Matt Dragstrem, Dave Cohen; Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records
Famous Friends – Chris Young; Producers: Mark Holman, Corey Crowder, Chris Young, Chris DeStefano; Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville
The Marfa Tapes – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall; Producers: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall; Record Company-Label: Vanner Records / RCA Records Nashville
"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan; Producer: Paul DiGiovanni; Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville
"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown; Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young; Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville
"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes; Producers: Walker Hayes, Shane McAnally, Joe Thibodeau; Record Company-Label: Monument Records
"If I Didn’t Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood; Producers: Michael Knox; Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG
"You Should Probably Leave" – Chris Stapleton; Producer: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville
"7 Summers" – Morgan Wallen; Songwriters: Morgan Wallen, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally; Publishers: Big Loud Mountain, Bo Wallace Publishing, Smackborne Music, Sony/ATV Accent, Smackstreet Music, Tempo Investments, Warner Geo Met Ric Music
"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan; Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins; Publishers: Anthem Music Publishing II, Bentprop Pub, Big Blue Nation Music, Combustion Five, Jentown, Jordan Davis Music, Smackwork Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group Music, Universal Music Corporation, WC Music Corp
"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes; Songwriters: Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, Shane Stevens, Walker Hayes; Publishers: Songs of SMACK, Rarespark Media Group, Smackworks Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group, Holy Graffiti Music, Purplebeatz, WC Music Corp
"Knowing You" – Kenny Chesney; Songwriters: Adam James, Brett James, Kat Higgins; Publishers: 3 Ring Circus, BMG Platinum Songs, Pompano Run Music, Songs of Brett, WC Music Corp Things
"A Man Oughta Know" – Lainey Wilson; Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson; Publishers: Sony/ATV Accent, Sony/ATV Countryside, Spirit Two Nashville, Super Big Music
"Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)" – Elle King and Miranda Lambert; Producers: Angie Lorenz, Wes Edwards, James Stratakis; Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos
"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown; Producer: Jennifer Ansell; Director: Peter Zavadil
"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)" – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton; Producers: Jil Hardin, Blake Lively, Kathy Palmer, Austin Swift; Director: Blake Lively
"If I Didn’t Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood; Producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry; Director: Shaun Silva
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; Producer: Ryan Byrd; Director: Alexa Campbell
Jesse Frasure
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Josh Osborne
"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan; Producer: Paul DiGiovanni; Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville
"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown; Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young; Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville
"half of my hometown" – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney; Producers: Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, Kelsea Ballerini; Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment
"If I Didn’t Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood; Producer: Michael Knox; Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne; Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group, Warner Music Nashville
J.T. Cure
Mark Hill
Viktor Krauss
Jimmie Lee Sloas
Glenn Worf
Chad Cromwell
Fred Eltringham
Evan Hutchings
Derek Mixon
Jerry Roe
Nir Z
Dave Cobb
Todd Lombardo
Bryan Sutton
Ilya Toshinskiy
Charlie Worsham
David Dorn
Charlie Judge
Billy Justineau
Gordon Mote
Benmont Tench
Stuart Duncan
Paul Franklin
Josh Matheny
Mickey Raphael
Kristin Wilkinson
Tom Bukovac
Dan Dugmore
Jedd Hughes
Rob McNelley
Derek Wells
Brandon Bell
Jim Cooley
Gena Johnson
Jason Hall
Vance Powell
Buddy Cannon
Dave Cobb
Ian Fitchuk
Dann Huff
Joey Moi
Agua Caliente – Rancho Mirage, California
Choctaw Casino – Durant, Oklahoma
Deadwood Mountain Grand – Deadwood, South Dakota
Resorts World – Las Vegas, Nevada
Soaring Eagle Casino – Mt. Pleasant, Michigan
Hard Rock (Live at Etess Arena) – Atlantic City, New Jersey
Laughlin Event Center – Laughlin, Nevada
Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, Connecticut
Mystic Lake Casino – Prior Lake, Minnesota
Carolina Country Music Fest – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Country Thunder – Florence, Arizona
Faster Horses Festival – Brooklyn, Michigan
Tortuga Music Festival – Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
Windy City Smokeout Festival – Chicago, Illinois
Auburn Rodeo – Auburn, Alabama
California Mid-State Fair – Paso Robles, California
Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, Wyoming
Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, Minnesota
San Antonio Rodeo – San Antonio, Texas
Basement East – Nashville, Tennessee
Billy Bob’s – Ft. Worth, Texas
Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, Oklahoma
Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, Georgia
Georgia Theatre – Athens, Georgia
American Music Theatre – Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center – Cincinnati, Ohio
Blue Gate Performing Arts Center – Shipshewana, Indiana
Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, Florida
Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, Tennessee
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, New Hampshire
Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, Colorado
Saint Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, Florida
The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, Alabama
Whitewater Amphitheater – New Braunfels, Texas
BOK Center – Tulsa, Oklahoma
Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, Tennessee
Dickies Arena – Ft. Worth, Texas
Ford Center – Evansville, Indiana
Rupp Arena – Lexington, Kentucky
Brent Fedrizzi
Michelle Romeo
RJ Romeo
Shawn Radley
Todd Boltin
Aaron Spalding
Adam Weiser
Bradley Jordan
Brian O’Connell
Ed Warm
