ACM Awards 2022 Nominations: 'Famous Friends' Singer Chris Young Leads With Maximum Nods

ACM Awards 2022 nominations list began doing rounds online among netizens as the prolific American country music singer, Chris Young was on top of the list with seven nods. On the other hand, Walker Hayes, a first-time nominee, and Miranda Lambert received five nods each. While Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Jordan Davis, Shane McAnally and Morgan Wallen got four nominations each, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Dave Cobb, Ashley McBryde and Lainey Wilson got three each.

Hosted by Dolly Parton with co-hosts Barrett and Allen, the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards will stream live on Amazon Prime Video from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on 7 March 2022 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

ACM Awards 2022 Nominations

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Gabby Barrett

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Tenille Arts

Priscilla Block

Lily Rose

Caitlyn Smith

Lainey Wilson

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Ryan Hurd

Parker McCollum

Elvie Shane

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

29: Written in Stone – Carly Pearce; Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Jimmy Robbins, Tony Brown; Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records

Country Again: Side A – Thomas Rhett; Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Matt Dragstrem; Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group

Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen; Producers: Joey Moi, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Matt Dragstrem, Dave Cohen; Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records

Famous Friends – Chris Young; Producers: Mark Holman, Corey Crowder, Chris Young, Chris DeStefano; Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville

The Marfa Tapes – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall; Producers: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall; Record Company-Label: Vanner Records / RCA Records Nashville

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan; Producer: Paul DiGiovanni; Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville

"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown; Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young; Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville

"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes; Producers: Walker Hayes, Shane McAnally, Joe Thibodeau; Record Company-Label: Monument Records

"If I Didn’t Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood; Producers: Michael Knox; Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG

"You Should Probably Leave" – Chris Stapleton; Producer: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville

SONG OF THE YEAR

[Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]

"7 Summers" – Morgan Wallen; Songwriters: Morgan Wallen, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally; Publishers: Big Loud Mountain, Bo Wallace Publishing, Smackborne Music, Sony/ATV Accent, Smackstreet Music, Tempo Investments, Warner Geo Met Ric Music

"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan; Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins; Publishers: Anthem Music Publishing II, Bentprop Pub, Big Blue Nation Music, Combustion Five, Jentown, Jordan Davis Music, Smackwork Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group Music, Universal Music Corporation, WC Music Corp

"Fancy Like" – Walker Hayes; Songwriters: Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, Shane Stevens, Walker Hayes; Publishers: Songs of SMACK, Rarespark Media Group, Smackworks Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group, Holy Graffiti Music, Purplebeatz, WC Music Corp

"Knowing You" – Kenny Chesney; Songwriters: Adam James, Brett James, Kat Higgins; Publishers: 3 Ring Circus, BMG Platinum Songs, Pompano Run Music, Songs of Brett, WC Music Corp Things

"A Man Oughta Know" – Lainey Wilson; Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson; Publishers: Sony/ATV Accent, Sony/ATV Countryside, Spirit Two Nashville, Super Big Music

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

[Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]

"Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)" – Elle King and Miranda Lambert; Producers: Angie Lorenz, Wes Edwards, James Stratakis; Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos

"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown; Producer: Jennifer Ansell; Director: Peter Zavadil

"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)" – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton; Producers: Jil Hardin, Blake Lively, Kathy Palmer, Austin Swift; Director: Blake Lively

"If I Didn’t Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood; Producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry; Director: Shaun Silva

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; Producer: Ryan Byrd; Director: Alexa Campbell

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Jesse Frasure

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Josh Osborne

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

[Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]

"Buy Dirt" – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan; Producer: Paul DiGiovanni; Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville

"Famous Friends" – Chris Young and Kane Brown; Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young; Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville

"half of my hometown" – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney; Producers: Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, Kelsea Ballerini; Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment

"If I Didn’t Love You" – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood; Producer: Michael Knox; Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl" – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne; Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group, Warner Music Nashville

BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

J.T. Cure

Mark Hill

Viktor Krauss

Jimmie Lee Sloas

Glenn Worf

DRUMMER OF THE YEAR

Chad Cromwell

Fred Eltringham

Evan Hutchings

Derek Mixon

Jerry Roe

Nir Z

ACOUSTIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Dave Cobb

Todd Lombardo

Bryan Sutton

Ilya Toshinskiy

Charlie Worsham

PIANO/KEYBOARDS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

David Dorn

Charlie Judge

Billy Justineau

Gordon Mote

Benmont Tench

SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Stuart Duncan

Paul Franklin

Josh Matheny

Mickey Raphael

Kristin Wilkinson

ELECTRIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Tom Bukovac

Dan Dugmore

Jedd Hughes

Rob McNelley

Derek Wells

AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Brandon Bell

Jim Cooley

Gena Johnson

Jason Hall

Vance Powell

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Buddy Cannon

Dave Cobb

Ian Fitchuk

Dann Huff

Joey Moi

CASINO OF THE YEAR – THEATER

Agua Caliente – Rancho Mirage, California

Choctaw Casino – Durant, Oklahoma

Deadwood Mountain Grand – Deadwood, South Dakota

Resorts World – Las Vegas, Nevada

Soaring Eagle Casino – Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

CASINO OF THE YEAR – ARENA

Hard Rock (Live at Etess Arena) – Atlantic City, New Jersey

Laughlin Event Center – Laughlin, Nevada

Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, Connecticut

Mystic Lake Casino – Prior Lake, Minnesota

FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR

Carolina Country Music Fest – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Country Thunder – Florence, Arizona

Faster Horses Festival – Brooklyn, Michigan

Tortuga Music Festival – Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

Windy City Smokeout Festival – Chicago, Illinois

FAIR/RODEO OF THE YEAR

Auburn Rodeo – Auburn, Alabama

California Mid-State Fair – Paso Robles, California

Cheyenne Frontier Days – Cheyenne, Wyoming

Minnesota State Fair – St. Paul, Minnesota

San Antonio Rodeo – San Antonio, Texas

CLUB OF THE YEAR

Basement East – Nashville, Tennessee

Billy Bob’s – Ft. Worth, Texas

Cain’s Ballroom – Tulsa, Oklahoma

Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia Theatre – Athens, Georgia

THEATER OF THE YEAR

American Music Theatre – Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center – Cincinnati, Ohio

Blue Gate Performing Arts Center – Shipshewana, Indiana

Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, Florida

Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, Tennessee

OUTDOOR VENUE OF THE YEAR

Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, New Hampshire

Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, Colorado

Saint Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, Florida

The Wharf Amphitheater – Orange Beach, Alabama

Whitewater Amphitheater – New Braunfels, Texas

ARENA OF THE YEAR

BOK Center – Tulsa, Oklahoma

Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, Tennessee

Dickies Arena – Ft. Worth, Texas

Ford Center – Evansville, Indiana

Rupp Arena – Lexington, Kentucky

DON ROMEO TALENT BUYER OF THE YEAR

Brent Fedrizzi

Michelle Romeo

RJ Romeo

Shawn Radley

Todd Boltin

PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

Aaron Spalding

Adam Weiser

Bradley Jordan

Brian O’Connell

Ed Warm

Image: Instagram/@chrisyoungmusic