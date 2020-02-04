Hollywood Action Films That Never Got A Sequel Despite Positive Reviews

Lately, there has been a trend of sequels in Hollywood and the movie industry is appreciating these newer films that continue the story of previous classics. Action movies are no exception, in the sense that many films have had their sequels which have impressed the audience. However, fans have had certain expectations when it comes to such films. Here are some films fans wished would get a sequel at some point in time.

Hollywood action movies that never got a sequel

Also Read | 'Wonder Woman' To 'Hanna: Top Hollywood Female Action Movies You Must Watch

Inception

Christopher Nolan is a director who knows how to keep his audience engaged with the happenings on the big screen. The director is well known to keep the audience invested in his films and also to simultaneously think of possible outcomes. Fans of his work have praised the movie Inception to be one of the greatest films ever made by him. Fans have since then been vocal about getting a sequel or rather another film like Inception by the director.

Also Read | 'John Wick 3' Loses Best Action Movie Award To 'Avengers: Endgame', Fans Enraged

Enter The Dragon

During his prime, Bruce Lee was a respected and popular action star. His sequences in the film Enter the Dragon are still spoken of and marvelled at often. The film went on to become a huge blockbuster at the box office and was considered to be one of the greatest martial arts movies of all time. The Library of Congress has preserved the memoirs of the film and have called it unnecessary and disrespectful to make a sequel to the film. However, fans of the film have since longed to get a sequel.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals His Will To Work In Action Movie; Hints Next With Anubhav Sinha

Point Break

Considered as a cult classic by fans, Point Break was one of the most popular action films upon its release. This film, among several others, became one of those rare films which did not get a sequel despite good reviews. In the film, Keanu Reeves plays an FBI agent who infiltrates a group of bank robbers, led by the charismatic Bodhi played brilliantly by Patrick Swayze. The film has some of the best action sequences and one of the best movie climaxes according to fans.

Also Read | Best Animated Action Movies To Start Your New Year On A Happy Note

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.