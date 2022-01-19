Actor And Stand-up Comedian Louie Anderson Hospitalised For Blood Cancer Treatment

Comedian and actor Louie Perry Anderson, best known by his stage name Louie Anderson, was diagnosed with blood cancer on Tuesday. Anderson's publicist shared an update about the actor's health and said that he had been admitted to a hospital to begin his cancer treatment. Anderson is best known for his performance on the FX comedy television series Baskets.

As per Rolling Stone, Louie Anderson's long-time publicist Glenn Schwartz shared a statement and announced that the comedian had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a type of cancer. He further informed that the actor was shifted to a hospital in Las Vegas where he will begin his treatment.

Schwartz' statement read, "Iconic comedian Louie Anderson is currently in a Las Vegas hospital being treated for Diffuse large B cell lymphoma, a form of cancer. He is resting comfortably." Back in 2003, the actor underwent two heart producers for unknown reasons.

Anderson had also opened up about his weight loss journey last year in an interview with Daily Blast Live. He shared that he had lost 40 pounds, thanks to an intermittent diet.

He said, "I took it very seriously. I got a trainer. I worked out. I swam. This has been a lifelong struggle for me: food addiction. I learned a lot and feel good. I’m no longer compulsively eating like I was and that was the big thing for me."

More about Louie Anderson

Anderson was the host of the famous game show Family Feud from 1999 to 2002. In 1995, Anderson created and produced a Saturday-morning animated series for Fox called Life with Louie. The series was based on Anderson's childhood with 10 siblings and ran for three years and even won two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program. From 2016 to 2019, Anderson played the part of Christine Baskets on the FX comedy series Baskets. Anderson won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance in 2016. The actor has also written four books, including Hey Mom: Stories for My Mother, But You Can Read Them Too, which was published in 2018.

Image: Instagram/@louieanderson