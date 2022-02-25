Last Updated:

Actor AnnaLynne McCord Sparks Outrage Over Poem To Vladimir Putin Amid Russian-Ukraine War

Actor AnnaLynne McCord, known for her role in the popular series '90210,' courted outrage after she posted a poem addressed to Vladimir Putin.

The world is facing a threatening situation after Russia declared a 'special military operation' in Eastern Ukraine. Following Russia's President Vladimir Putin's announcement, as per AP, multiple explosions were heard across Ukraine as the invasion unfolded. Authorities have asked the citizens of Ukraine to either evacuate or take shelter from the Russian attack as many have already reportedly lost their lives.

Amidst the growing tension, people across the world are doing their bit to assist the affected citizens of the war-ridden country by sending help and prayers via social media. However, actor AnnaLynne McCord seemed to have taken a different approach as she recited a poem to Russian President Putin amid the Russia-Ukraine war crisis.

AnnaLynne McCord recites poem for  President Putin

Taking to her social media handle on February 24, the 34-year-old actor shared a video of her reciting a poem seemingly titled 'Dear Mister President Vladimir Putin…'. Her poem appears to have been suggesting that the actor could have positively influenced the Russian president if she was his mother. Her poem began, ''I’m so sorry that I was not your mother.''

She continued, ''If I was your mother you would have been so loved. Held in the arms of joyous light. Never would this story’s plight, the world unfurled before our eyes. A pure demise. Of nation sitting peaceful under a night sky.'' Her video was posted on the day Putin announced war on Ukraine. The actor referenced Putin's childhood in her poem by reciting:

''The soul-stealing pain that the little boy, you must have seen and believed and the formulation of thought quickly taught that you lived in a cruel, unjust world. Is this why you now decide no one will get the best of you?'' Check out her video here. 

Netizens criticize AnnaLynne McCord's poem

The video did not sit well with the majority of netizens who were quick to point out 'how tone-deaf' it was considering how the world was literally at the brink of world war 3. One netizen wrote, ''Just saw the poem by AnnaLynne McCord. My head hurts,'' while another wrote, ''Annalynne McCord’s poem is more tone deaf than celebrities singing Imagine in their mansions during lockdown. I didn’t think that was possible.'' 

