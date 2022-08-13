Actor Anne Heche Passes Away At Age Of 53 From Severe Car Crash Injuries

Emmy Award-winning actress Anne Heche on Saturday, Aug 13 passed away at the age of 53. She was known for her role in 1997’s gangster drama Donnie Brasco, and other popular and hit films such as Wag the Dog, Volcano and horror hit I Know What You Did Last Summer. She met with an accident while driving her car into a Mar Vista home on Aug. 5, and was rescued from the vehicle in blazes with severe burns. She was being treated at a hospital and remained in critical condition until her family took her off of life support on Friday.

"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," a rep for the star told People in a statement. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.", the rep added.

In the official statement, the now deceased actress' agency said: “It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable. Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work – especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light."

Anne Heche had slipped into a coma

Heche was announced legally dead by her family. Another World actress was in the hospital as she slipped into a coma and was in a “critical condition” on life support. Her family said that the actress had sustained “severe anoxic brain injury” and was “not expected to survive." She was brain dead and was supposed to be taken off her ventilator in the next 24 hours. A match is being found for organ donation. While she was announced as "legally dead" according to California law, her heart is still beating, and she has not been taken off life support, a representative for Heche had announced earlier.

Heche is survived by the older of two sons, Homer, 20 who said in a statement to People, "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," he says." "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully, my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom." he hailed the outpouring of love his family has received from fans worldwide. "Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you.", he further stated.