Actor Anne Heche Taken Off Life Support After Organ Donor Recipient Found

Emmy-winning actor Anne Heche has been taken off life support after a compatible person was found to receive her donated organs, her spokesperson revealed. Heche had been on life support at a burn centre in LA after suffering a "severe anoxic brain injury" due to a car crash earlier this month.

The Another World alum was declared brain dead, with her representative confirming her demise via a heartfelt statement. For the unversed, Heche's accident happened as her Mini Cooper sped out of control and hit a house, which ignited a 'massive fire'.

Anne Heche taken off life support after organ donor recipients found

According to a report by The Associated Press, spokeswoman Holly Baird mentioned in a statement that Heche was “peacefully taken off life support." However, information about which of Heche's organs are being donated as well as who is the recipient is not known.

A rep for Heche confirmed the actor's demise in a statement on behalf of her family and friends. "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," the statement read, as reported by PEOPLE.

"Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy," the statement continued. "Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

Following Heche's demise, her ex-husband, Coleman "Coley" Laffoon penned an emotional tribute on social media. In an Instagram video, he said, "I loved her and I miss her, and I'm always going to." Further giving an update about their 20-year-old son Homer Laffoon, Coleman added, "Homer is okay. He's grieving, of course, and it's rough. It's really rough, as probably anybody can imagine. But he's surrounded by family and he's strong, and he's gonna be okay."

Heche got immense popularity following her stint in the TV show Another World. She also has to her credit projects like Donnie Brasco, Six Days Seven Nights, Wag the Dog, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Ally McBeal, and Everwood among others.

(Image: AP)