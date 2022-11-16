Actor Denise Richards & Husband Aaron Narrowly Escape After Man Open Fires At Them

Actor Denise Richards and her husband narrowly escaped after a man fired shots at them in a road rage incident, reported TMZ. As per the report, Denise Richards and her husband, Aaron Phypers, were driving their truck in LA as they headed to a studio to film for an upcoming project. As the couple stopped to park their truck, a man behind them got agitated and began yelling as they were seemingly blocking his way. Later, even after bringing his car into the front of the couple's truck, the man who was still furious, opened fire at the couple. Both Denise and her husband managed to escape the road rage incident without any injury. As per the same report, Denise reached the studio sobbing and shaken. When her crew spotted a bullet hole in her truck, they informed the police.

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star was sitting on the passenger side while her husband drove the truck. After the incident, she worked for 12 hours straight. After her backup arrived, the couple was escorted out by an off-duty police officer as they drove home.

A source told People that Denise was shaken up after the incident. The source said, "She was very shaken up and terrified, but she was a trooper and she went and filmed the whole day. She didn’t want to not show up to work." The source added, "Even though they were upset, [Richards] decided to stay and film. Her role was just a one-day deal."

Denise Richards reacts to the road rage incident

After the incident, Denise received a lot of support from her fans. However, one Twitter user wished harm on her and wrote, "Don’t care kinda hope she would have taken a grazing shot to the neck honestly." Denise, in response, slammed the user as she penned she would never wish any harm on anyone. She wrote, "Thank you. I would never wish any harm on anyone. What I experienced yesterday with my husband,not that you care. Was the most terrifying situation I have ever been in. I’m sorry a shot didn’t graze my neck…a***ole."

Thank you. I would never wish any harm on anyone. What I experienced yesterday with my husband,not that you care. Was the most terrifying situation I have ever been in. I’m sorry a shot didn’t graze my neck…asshole https://t.co/xWrAqvSeoa — Denise Richards (@DENISE_RICHARDS) November 16, 2022

Image: Instagram/@deniserichards