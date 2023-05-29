Actor Edward James Olmos Opens Up About Battling Throat Cancer: Experience Has Changed Me

Actor Edward James Olmos, renowned for his Oscar-nominated performance in Stand and Deliver, recently shared something personal regarding his health. In a candid interview on the Mando & Friends Podcast, Olmos disclosed that he had been diagnosed with throat cancer. He shared that he had recently completed treatment.

“This would be the first time publicly I’ll be coming out and saying it, but I had throat cancer. I just finished getting through it,” Edward James Olmos shared during the podcast. He further shared that his treatment involved both chemotherapy and radiation, which targeted his throat. Reflecting on the severity of the illness, Olmos stated, “It’s a very strong disease. A lot of my friends have passed because of this.”

The actor also spoke about his initial consultations with five doctors. They had all warned him about the uncertainties that lay ahead. “There’s only one thing we have to tell you. We do not know what you’re gonna sound like”. Olmos was aghast at their prognosis, understanding the potential impact on his vocal cords and overall ability to speak, swallow, and eat.

The treatment took a toll on Olmos both physically and emotionally. He revealed that he lost 55 pounds and experienced a significant decline in muscle tone. There were moments when he struggled to eat a nutritious diet due to his inability to swallow. In those instances, feeding tubes were used by medical professionals to supply him with essential nutrients. Olmos described the process as extremely challenging, requiring 2500 calories to be delivered to his body daily.

Olmos on how this journey has changed him

Despite the arduous journey, Olmos emphasised how the experience had changed him and deepened his appreciation for life. “I’ve been through some experiences that have gotten me close to death, but that was close,” he stated. He expressed gratitude for the support he received throughout his treatment.

Olmos's courageous revelation sheds light on the challenges he faced while battling throat cancer. His resilience and determination serve as an inspiration to others fighting similar battles. As he continues on his path to recovery, fans around the world are veritably relieved to hear that the acclaimed actor has overcome this formidable obstacle.

Edward James Olmos best work

In Selena, with Jennifer Lopez, Olmos played Selena Quintanilla-Pérez's father and was nominated for an Oscar for Stand & Deliver. He also appears in Mayans M.C. on FX, which released its fifth and final season on May 24, as the fictional father of J.D. Pardo and Clayton Cardenas. Miami Vice, Battlestar Galactica, Blade Runner, Coco, Dexter, and Narcos are some of his other acting credits.