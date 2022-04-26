Actor Ewan McGregor And Mary Elizabeth Secretly Tie The Knot In 'small Ceremony': Report

Reportedly, Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor has secretly tied the knot with his ladylove Mary Elizabeth. Ewan met Mary on the sets of the television series Fargo in late 2016 and since then, the two have been romantically linked to each other. They also starred together in the 2020 film Birds of Prey.

Moreover, the duo also welcomed their first child together in June of 2021, a son named Laurie. Reports suggest that the much-loved pair bonded for life after they got married in a small outdoor ceremony over the last weekend.

Ewan McGregor ties the knot with Mary Elizabeth

As per the reports of the People, a close source to the development revealed to the portal that their wedding was a close-knit affair. Adding to this, the source said-

"It was a small wedding for family and close friends. They had an outdoor ceremony. It was lovely and joyful. The menu was farm-to-table. They are an adorable couple. They are pretty low-key and like their canyon life. They often hike and go to the beach."

For the unversed, Ewan McGregor has four children from his previous marriage to Eve Mavrakis namely Clara, Esther, Jamyan, and Anouk. Reportedly, Ewan divorced Eve after 22 years of marriage and filed for the case in the year 2018. Ewan and Eve were granted divorce in the year 2020. Whereas, Winstead was previously married to Riley Stearns, but divorced him in May 2017.

Ewan McGregor & Mary Elizabeth Winstead welcome a baby boy, Clara McGregor shares the first photo

Last year, McGregor’s eldest daughter Clara McGregor took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of herself with her baby brother. Clara even penned a beautiful caption that read, “Welcome to the world little brother congratulations to my Dad & Mary - this is the greatest gift." Later on, Clara’s younger sister also shared a photo with the baby boy and even revealed that he is named Laurie. She even wrote a caption and said, “Met my little brother looking like a pirate. I recommend! Welcome to the family little Laurie."

Here, take a look at their posts-

Image: AP