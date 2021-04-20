Actor Jennifer Aniston Gets Hit With Monday Blues On Sets Of 'The Morning Show'

Friends fame Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram on Monday, April 19, 2021, to share a photo of herself which is unmissable. The actor also added a caption revealing how she’s being hit with the Monday blues on the sets of The Morning Show. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to pen some positive messages to help her get over the Monday blues.

In the picture, the actor can be seen lounging in a meeting with her leg up on the table. She is also seen giving a candid pose for the camera. Jennifer donned a black turtleneck top, black pants, and a black coat. She completed her look with a pair of high heels, a watch and opted for a middle parting hairdo and dewy makeup. One can also Jennifer’s black sling on the table. Along with the picture, she also wrote, “And it’s only Monday L”. Take a look at Jennifer Aniston's Instagram post below.

As soon as Jennifer shared the post online, fans went all out to flood the comment section with all things nice. Some of the users went on to pen some positive messages trying to cheer up the actor, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “But the show is sooooo good”. Another user wrote, “Beauty!!!! Now finish filming so we can watch it please”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Jennifer also posted a photo on Instagram Stories of herself riding in a golf cart inside the studio with her arm around her beloved pet dog Clyde, who is comfortably sitting beside her. Aniston captioned her picture, "Bring Clyde to work day. @themorningshow," with a red-heart-filled smiling emoji. Take a look.

Jennifer Aniston has gained a huge fan following because of her amazing work in films. She is also quite active on Instagram and regularly shares her whereabouts and with fans. Apart from this post, the actor recently shared a quick video where she is seen making coffee for herself. She is seen adding all the ingredients into the pot and towards the end shows the camera how she is enjoying her coffee. Along with the video, she wrote, “ME + COFFEE = HAPPY GIRL”. Take a look at the post below.

Image Source: Jennifer Aniston Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.