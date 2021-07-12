Actor Jodie Turner-Smith’s Jewellery Robbed At Cannes, Spends 2.5 Hrs At Police Station

Following the cancellation of the Cannes Film Festival last year due to the pandemic, all eyes were on the 74th edition of the annual fashion gala, which began with much pomp and glitz. However, as per reports, British model and actress Jodie Turner-Smith, best known for films such as "Without Remorse," "The Last Ship," "Nightflyers," and "Queen," to mention a few, was robbed of her jewels, valued at several tens of thousands of euros.

Jodie TurnerSmith's Jewellery Stolen

Robbers broke into Jodie's room at the Marriott hotel on the Croisette and took her belongings, according to the complaint. Her mother's wedding ring was among the fine pieces of jewellery. Because she was in town with her one-year-old kid, the actress was relocated to a different hotel and given extensive security.

Judie, who was apparently in Cannes for the first time, became a target after she wore Gucci High Jewellery gold and diamond jewellery to the premiere of 'After Yang.' Turner-Smith tweeted: "didn’t think I would be spending 2.5 hours in the police station on my final day in Cannes, but here we are…"

didn’t think i would be spending 2.5 hours in the police station on my final day in cannes, but here we are… 🥴 — Jodie (@MissJodie) July 11, 2021

Cannes Film Festival 2021

On a similar note, Indian beauty queens Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who are regulars at Cannes, were unable to attend the mega festival owing to travel cancellations. The Cannes Film Festival, one of the world's most renowned film festivals, was originally slated to run from May 11 to May 22 but was postponed for two months due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Due to the pandemic, last year's edition was cancelled and replaced by a low-key festival in October that featured short films but no A-list movie stars, directors, or producers.

On Tuesday, July 7, the Cannes Film Festival rolled out the red carpet for the first time in over two years. The festival began with a stunning introduction of Spike Lee’s jury and the world premiere of Leos Carax's "Annette."

