Actor Joe Turkel No More: 'The Shining' And 'Blade Runner' Star Passes Away At 94

Hollywood veteran Joe Turkel, who was best known for his roles in 'The Shining' and 'Blade Runner', passed away at the age of 94 in California.

Joe Turkel

Hollywood veteran Joe Turkel, who was best known for his roles in The Shining and Blade Runner,  breathed his last at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California. He was 94. The news of the actor's demise was confirmed by his representative to The Post.

Joe Turkel is known for his trailblazing contribution to Hollywood, having to his credit more than 140 projects. 

He rose to fame owing to his stint in three Stanley Kubrick films, namely -- The Killing, Paths of Glory and The Shining. To date, he is remembered by fans as Lloyd the bartender, who stole the show in The Shining. He also received immense praise for playing an eccentric replicant creator Eldon Tyrell in the 1982 film Blade Runner

The Shining and Blade Runner actor Joe Turkel passes away At 94

Fans have poured heartfelt messages on social media condoling Turkel's demise, further hailing him as a 'phenomenal actor'. Take a look. 

More about Joe Turkel's life 

Born in 1927, Turkel joined the army at the young age of 17 and served in Europe during World War II. He eventually moved to Canada and started his acting career with the 1949 project City Across the River. In his career spanning 40 years. Joe has been a part of films like King Rat, The Sand Pebbles and The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre among others. His last project was the 1990 movie The Dark Side of the Moon

