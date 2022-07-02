Actor Joe Turkel No More: 'The Shining' And 'Blade Runner' Star Passes Away At 94

Hollywood veteran Joe Turkel, who was best known for his roles in The Shining and Blade Runner, breathed his last at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California. He was 94. The news of the actor's demise was confirmed by his representative to The Post.

Joe Turkel is known for his trailblazing contribution to Hollywood, having to his credit more than 140 projects.

He rose to fame owing to his stint in three Stanley Kubrick films, namely -- The Killing, Paths of Glory and The Shining. To date, he is remembered by fans as Lloyd the bartender, who stole the show in The Shining. He also received immense praise for playing an eccentric replicant creator Eldon Tyrell in the 1982 film Blade Runner.

Fans have poured heartfelt messages on social media condoling Turkel's demise, further hailing him as a 'phenomenal actor'. Take a look.

R.I.P. Joe Turkel, a phenomenal character actor and Kubrick favorite, also completely unforgettable as Tyrell in Blade Runner. pic.twitter.com/JbtfjgFAQC — William Friedkin Truths (@LazlosGhost) July 1, 2022

RIP Joe Turkel. I was always fascinated by the fact that the wilderness footage at the end of BLADE RUNNER was left over from THE SHINING (a kind gift from Kubrick to Scott) & he was in both classic films! Legend! pic.twitter.com/vknwnjnFoM — kindertrauma® (@kindertrauma) July 1, 2022

RIP Joe Turkel

Had small but crucial roles in two classics: Dr Tyrell in Blade Runner and unforgettably creepy as Lloyd the barman in The Shining pic.twitter.com/9QRo5N2kzS — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) July 1, 2022

RIP Joe Turkel. He was such a great actor I thought he was a real ghost bartender this whole time, now that is unfortunately closer to the truth. 🥃 pic.twitter.com/awvqM14xmP — 𝓓𝖔𝖈𝖙𝖔𝖗 𝓦𝖔𝖑𝖋𝖚𝖑𝖆 🌖 (@DoctorWolfula) July 1, 2022

More about Joe Turkel's life

Born in 1927, Turkel joined the army at the young age of 17 and served in Europe during World War II. He eventually moved to Canada and started his acting career with the 1949 project City Across the River. In his career spanning 40 years. Joe has been a part of films like King Rat, The Sand Pebbles and The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre among others. His last project was the 1990 movie The Dark Side of the Moon.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @THEINSTAHORROR)