Actor Karanvir Bohra Opens Up About How He Faces Difficulties In His Life

Television actor Karanvir Bohra, who is known for his roles in hit television shows like Qubool Hai, Naagin, Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava, Shararat and many more, go on to enjoy a massive fan following from fans and viewers. The actor recently welcomed is his third child Gia Vanessa Snow along with his wife Teejay Sidhu. He also shares several pictures, video, stories, reels and much more giving fans a glimpse of his personal and professional life. During a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Karanvir Bohra opened how he goes on to deal with all the difficulties in his life.

Karanvir Bohra revealed that he always sees the brighter side. He also said that everybody has problems and it is easy to dwell on the problem. He added that one must not think of it as if this is the worst part of life. The other way is you reinvent yourself, said the actor. He also said to try and find solutions by asking questions like, ‘What is the positivity of this! How can we turn this thing around for us’ and said that it is the way to live one’s life.

Karanvir said that instead of sitting at home and worrying about not working, he created Bhanwar. He also said that the whole thing that was going against them in the end worked out. He also revealed that his family is very supportive, which is the most important thing in everybody’s life. He is also having a great time with his children, trying to be a patient father.

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu welcomed their third child, a baby girl, on December 21. On Valentine's Day, Bohra used his social media account to announce the name of their baby girl, as well as the meaning behind it. He shared an adorable post and wrote, "Meet my new Valentine — Gia Vanessa Snow," Bohra wrote. "Gia= Mother Earth(Mata Parvati ka roop) Vanessa= born of Venus, the god of love, Snow= with love from her sisters". Fans could not stop themselves from gushing over it. Take a look at the post below.