Actor Leslie Jordan Dies In A Car Crash At 67; Cardi B, Dolly Parton & More Pay Tribute

Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan, known for his roles in Will & Grace and American Horror Story, has passed away at the age of 67. The actor's rep confirmed that he died in a car crash while driving to work in Hollywood. According to LA Times, Jordan was behind the wheels of a BMW when he 'crashed into the side of a building and was further declared dead at the scene. Jordan's death is being mourned by the entertainment fraternity, including Dolly Parton, Cardi B and more.

The outlet also mentioned that while it wasn't clear that Jordan got killed in the crash or suffered a medical emergency beforehand, however, the vehicle's condition suggested that he lost control before ramming into the building, as per a law enforcement source.

Cardi B, Dolly Parton and more pay tribute to Leslie Jordan

Dolly Parton took to social media and penned a moving note, mentioning that she was 'as hurt and shocked' as if she had lost a family member. She continued, "Leslie and I had a special bond, I think the world felt they had a special bond with him. I know people always say, 'Oh, they will be missed' but in this case that could not be more true. He will be missed by everyone who knew him personally and by everyone who was entertained by him. Rest in peace lil' brother."

Cardi B also expressed grief over his demise, while actor Michelle Pfeiffer shared, "Just heard the devastating news of the beloved Leslie Jordan's passing. Leslie was such a light for so many. Generously gifting the world with his love and humor, especially during this lockdown; one of our bleakest and loneliest times."

A Tennessee native, Leslie was well known for his stint in NBC comedy Will & Grace as Beverly Leslie, for which he also got the Emmy for best guest actor in a comedy series in 2006. He also got an immense appreciation for the hilarious videos he put on Instagram during the pandemic.

(IMAGE: AP)