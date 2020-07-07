'High School Musical' Fame Lucas Grabeel Reveals He Wouldn't Want To Play A Gay Character

Actor Lucas Grabeel who played the role of a gay character, Ryan, from the hit series a that released in 2006 recently opened up about his character. During a recent interview with a news portal, the actor revealed that if the film was made today, then he wouldn’t want to play Ryan as he would want a gay actor to play the role.

Lucas revealed that currently there are so many talented gay actors, so if High School Musical was made today he wasn’t sure if he would play Ryan. He said that he would love to play the role but he would not want to take the opportunity away from other people. Lucas also revealed that as a straight white man he has taken opportunities away from other people.

Lucas' interview came just a few days after the film’s director Kenny Ortega revealed that his character was gay after several years of assumption. He went on to reveal during an interview with a news portal that he didn’t think Disney was “ready” to have an openly gay character.

The actor recalled saying that he had spoken to the director asking if the character was gay. To which, Kenny replied saying that he would not want to talk anything about it as it was a children’s program. But he did agree to say that Lucas’ character was gay and they also had the opportunity to showcase a real person.

About the show

It has been over a decade since High School Musical first aired and Gabreel has always been thankful to the makers for the show. The film also starred Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale and Corbin Bleu in lead roles.

In one of his interviews, he also revealed how people once came up to him and credited the movie for pushing them to follow their passion for art, dance, theatre and music. The actor revealed that that kind of comment and feedback have always touched him. In other news, Lucas was last seen in a TV series called, Family Guy and the movie, Space.

